This Aussie Brand Makes Waterproof Jewellery and Lazy Girls Rejoice

I have a friend who religiously takes off her jewellery every night before showering — I’m talking all her layered necklaces, rings and bracelets every single day. Now while her dedication inspires me, I, for one, could never because I’m a lazy girl through and through.

That’s why one of my non-negotiables when buying jewels is that they must be waterproof, tarnish-free, and can withstand all my swimming shenanigans, beach days, sauna nights and everything in between. Unsurprisingly, it’s harder to find than you’d think. So, when I came across The Littl – a dainty jewellery brand that makes pieces with longevity at its core, I was thrilled.

Launched by Alice Robert in 2015, the small Aussie brand offers quality hand-made jewellery in sterling silver and 14k gold-filled. The best part? It’s both waterproof and extremely affordable — something you don’t often find alongside one another.

Tag Necklace, $199.99

The styles span from cute, dainty necklaces and earrings with simple charms to zodiac-inspired pieces for the star-sign lovers in your life.

If you’re someone who loves adding a sentimental twist to your bling, The Littl are also in the business of making some epic custom jewellery where you can add personalised engravings to bracelets, earrings and necklaces like your initials or name. V-Day gift, anyone?

Zodiac Thin Drawn Cable Chain Necklace, $129.99

That’s not all — their latest custom jewellery drop is a personalised paw print necklace. Yes, all you have to do is send in your pet’s paw print, and the team will turn it into a necklace or keepsake. You can then choose to have their name or a heart engraved on the back (free of charge) to ensure your furry friend is always close to you. Dog lovers will know just how iconic this is.

If you’re sold and want to check out the full collection, you can shop The Littl Jewellery’s official site here. PSA: you can also snag a cheeky 15% off all items (excluding new arrivals, bundles, sets and sale items) by popping the code ‘LH15’ in at the checkout, too.

Happy shopping!