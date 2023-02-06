The Last of Us Is Releasing Early This Week, Here’s When Every Episode Drops

It’s hard to believe that The Last of Us TV show has not only arrived but is already halfway through its first season. The first four episodes of the show have been absolute bangers and if you’re on board The Last of Us train, you’ll want to add these episode release dates to your calendar.

When do new episodes of The Last of Us release?

If you’re unfamiliar with The Last of Us, it’s been one of the biggest things in video games for a while, and now it’s one of the biggest deals in television as well.

The Last of Us is based on Naughty Dog’s video game and has now been turned into an HBO television production.

The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened smuggler who is tasked with taking 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalypse America that is overrun with humans that have been infected with dangerous cordyceps fungi.

New episodes release weekly at 1:00 pm AEDT on Mondays on Binge in Australia. However, that will shift slightly for the upcoming fifth episode as it moves time slots to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl in the US.

This means we get two episodes in one week – which is great after that cliffhanger – but how does this change impact the rest of the schedule?

We’ve outlined the release dates for the remaining The Last of Us episodes below:

The Last of Us Episode 5 – 1:00 pm AEDT on February 11 (Saturday)

– 1:00 pm AEDT on February 11 (Saturday) The Last of Us Episode 6 – 1:00 pm AEDT on February 20 (Monday)

– 1:00 pm AEDT on February 20 (Monday) The Last of Us Episode 7 – 1:00 pm AEDT on February 27 (Monday)

– 1:00 pm AEDT on February 27 (Monday) The Last of Us Episode 8 – 1:00 pm AEDT on March 6 (Monday)

– 1:00 pm AEDT on March 6 (Monday) The Last of Us Episode 9 – 1:00 pm AEDT on March 13 (Monday)

In each Australian time zone, that release time converts to:

1:00 pm AEDT – NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT

12:30 pm ACDT – SA

12:00 pm AEST – QLD

11:30 am ACST – NT

10:00 am AWST – WA

Episodes 1 through 4 of The Last of Us are available to stream on Binge right now, and the remaining five will stream there as they’re released.

You can catch up on our weekly recaps of the series here.

We’ll keep you posted if any of these release dates change.