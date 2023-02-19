Everything You Need to Know About Team LeBron and Team Giannis’ NBA All-Star Game

We’re prepping for a major year of sport in 2023, friends. Between the F1 comp and the fast-approaching Women’s World Cup, there’s a lot to feel excited about – and the NBA All-Star Game is here to add to that list.

If you’re a basketball fan who’s keen to keep on top of all the latest on this major sporting event, keep reading. Here’s your rundown on everything to know about the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

What is the NBA All-Star game?

It’s all in the title, but basically, the All-Star NBA game brings together a bunch of top players from the National Basketball Association. Votes from fans, players and the media determine the teams every year.

Who is playing?

When it comes to this year’s NBA All-Star lineup, things are a little different. Team captains and starters were announced on Friday (Aus time), but the rosters were not shared until the day of the game. The NBA has announced that the rosters would be revealed in a live, televised pregame segment at 7:30 pm E.T, instead.

Here’s what we know about the All-Star teams so far.

Western Conference Starters (Team LeBron)

LeBron James (NBA All-Star Captain)

Luca Doncic

Lauri Markkanen

Ja Morant

Nikola Jokic

Western Conference Reserves

Stephen Curry

Zion Williamson

Anthony Edwards

De’Aaron Fox

Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Domantas Sabonis

Eastern Conference Starters (Team Giannis)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA All-Star Captain)

Joel Embiid

Kyrie Irving

Donovan Mitchell

Jayson Tatum

Eastern Conference Reserves

Kevin Durant

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

DeMar DeRozan

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Pascal Siakam

When and where is the 2023 NBA All-Star game?

In 2023, the iconic game is slated for February 17 to 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

There are a series of events to be played out across this period, but the official game will be set for 8:00 pm E.T on February 19 – this translates to 12:00 pm on February 20 in AEDT.

Where can I watch the NBA All-Star game in Australia?

American sports are sometimes hard to view in Australia, but the good news is that Aussies can watch all the action from this historic game.

Sports streaming service Kayo has streamed the NBA All-Star Game event in previous years, and we can expect the same for 2023. You can sign up for a Kayo subscription for just $25 a month if you’d like to catch all the NBA action live and on-demand, along with access to motorsports, cricket and more.

You can also stream the NBA All-Star game in Australia via ESPN on Foxtel, which you can access through a Foxtel Now membership (from $25 per month) or a Foxtel sports package (from $59 per month presently). Read more on that here.

Finally, there’s also the option of tuning in via the NBA League Pass service (offering all kinds of NBA content), which starts from $21.99 per month.

Enjoy the game!

This article on the NBA All-Star Game and watching it in Australia has been updated to reflect the details of the 2023 game.