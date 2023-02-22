Here’s What We Know About John Wick’s Action-Packed 4th Chapter

Nine years and three John Wick movies later we’re approaching the release of the fourth instalment. John Wick 4 sees Keanu Reeves’ infamous hitman return for a globetrotting adventure. Here’s what you need to know about the next chapter.

Who is John Wick?

John Wick is a legendary hitman who was once a top enforcer for the New York Russian crime syndicate. He tried to retire but after the death of his wife and dog, he was once again drawn into the criminal underworld of his past.

In the previous three movies, we’ve seen John Wick complete a blood oath, break a sacred rule at the Continental, be excommunicated and wage war against the High Table (a council of crime lords).

That sets things up for a pretty exciting next instalment.

John Wick Chapter 4: Plot and trailers

We don’t know too much about the fourth John Wick movie except that it will see Keanu Reeves’ assassin go to war with the world’s most infamous crime bosses.

Here’s what the official synopsis tells us:

John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Get a glimpse at all the action in the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Who is in the cast?

If you couldn’t gather from the trailers, John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, is obviously back in the lead for the fourth movie.

This time around he’s joined by a killer lineup that includes Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Natalia Tena, Rina Sawayama and Clancy Brown.

The movie is directed by Chad Stahelski who has helmed all the John Wick films to date.

John Wick Chapter 4: Australian release date

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release in cinemas in Australia on March 23. Not long to go now!

It’s unknown if this will be the last movie in the franchise but regardless fans do have more from the John Wick universe to look forward to with a prequel series, The Continental, set to release sometime in 2023.

If you want to catch up on the previous John Wick movies you can find the trilogy streaming on Netflix, Binge and Stan.

