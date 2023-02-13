Here’s Another Look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Yes, the movie that we’ve been waiting for such a long time is finally coming our way. Indiana Jones 5 has an official release date, trailer and title to get us even more hyped. The new Harrison Ford flick is called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (or Indiana Jones 5).

We don’t know too much about the movie just yet but we can show you the trailer plus talk about the cast, plot and release date of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Let’s uncover this mystery together, shall we?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer

The Walt Disney Company has been pretty tight-lipped about the new Indiana Jones film but as you tell by the official trailer, there’s a whole lot going on.

We see horses riding through subway tunnels, Indy teaching classes at university, underwater scenes, train-top battles (iconic), tomb-raiding (duh) and carts racing down city streets.

It was also pretty cool to see how the de-aging technology works to show us a younger Harrison Ford.

A new TV spot from the 2023 Super Bowl gives us another look at the action and shows us Phoebe Waller Bridge and Harrison Ford falling out of a plane.

Indiana Jones 5 release date

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release in Australian cinemas on June 29, 2023.

That means we still have to wait just that little bit longer before we can see Indy back up on the screen again.

If you can’t wait that long to see the adventures of Indy again, here’s how to watch the franchise in chronological order.

Who’s in it?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has a slew of old and new faces coming to the iconic franchise.

Obviously, Harrison Ford is reprising his role of Indiana Jones himself but we’ve got some pretty exciting people next to him.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is playing Helena, Indy’s goddaughter and apparent ‘adventurer and femme fatale‘. Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann and Oliver Richters are some of the fellow newcomers. John Rhys-Davies is coming back to the Indiana Jones franchise as Sallah.

Every Indiana Jones movie needs a good villain and Dial of Destiny looks like it’s going to give us a good one. Mads Mikkelsen is playing Voller, inspired by German American, ex-Nazi aerospace engineer, Werner von Braun.

The newest film is directed by James Mangold, making this the first film of the franchise to not be directed by George Lucas.

However, both Steven Spielberg (the original director of the new film) and George Lucas are serving as executive producers. John Williams, composer of every Indy adventure since Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is composing once again.

What’s it about?

From what we do know about the plot of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it takes place in 1969, the time of the space race between the United States and Russia.

According to Empire, a major scene apparently takes place at the Apollo 11 ticker-tape parade.

The de-aging scene you see in the trailer is for the film’s opening sequence. That part is set around 1944 when Indy is swarmed in a Nazi-occupied castle before we get to 1969.

Other than that we don’t know a whole bunch about the new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny film. We will update this piece when more information drops so stay tuned for more.