‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Don’t Store These Household Items Under Your Kitchen Sink

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 12 hours ago: February 20, 2023 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:articles
euthenicsjapanesekitchenkitchenpersonallifeplumbingroomssink
Don’t Store These Household Items Under Your Kitchen Sink
Photo: New Africa, Shutterstock

Although kitchens come in a variety of different sizes, the amount of storage space in the room doesn’t always reflect the square footage.

But even in kitchens with no shortage of storage, certain locations are more convenient for stashing stuff than others — including the prime piece of real estate under the sink. On top of that, in some households, the space beneath the kitchen sink serves as the primary storage area for everything from cleaning products, to light bulbs, to batteries.

Unfortunately, the conditions under the sink are not ideal — or, in some cases, safe — for storing many of the items that tend to end up down there. Here are a few examples of household goods that you shouldn’t keep under the kitchen sink.

Don’t keep these household items under the kitchen sink

Let’s start with the good news: There are still plenty of things that are perfectly safe to keep under your kitchen sink. Go ahead and put a small garbage can or recycling bin down there. Garbage bags and spare sponges? Not a problem.

However, for a variety of reasons, you should probably find somewhere else to store these items:

  • Anything that plugs in: A leaky sink could render them useless
  • Anything flammable: This includes rubbing alcohol, aerosols, varnishes, solvents, thinners, polish, and some cleaning products
  • Human or pet food: If someone or something is going to eat it, it doesn’t belong somewhere prone to moisture and the potential for mould
  • Anything you cook with or eat out of: It’s gross down there and not the place for pots, pans, plates, baking sheets, etc
  • Light bulbs: All of the activity down there could cause them to break
  • Paper towels: They could end up damp and dirty

Here is hoping that you have other options for stashing this stuff.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.