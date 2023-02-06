6 of the Best Thriller Movies That Will Keep You up at Night

Thrillers are one of those movie genres that are difficult to define. At its most basic level, a thriller is a movie that, well… thrills you, usually by creating excitement or suspense. That’s a pretty broad definition in this day and age. Regardless, we’ve attempted to collate some of the most beloved thriller movies of all time for whenever you’re seeking a movie that will have you on the edge of your seat.

What are the best thriller movies?

The Sixth Sense

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, The Sixth Sense follows a child psychologist who begins treating a young boy who is visited by ghosts. Even if you already know the twist of The Sixth Sense it remains one of the best thriller movies.

Stream it on Disney+.

Seven

After a serial killer begins murdering people according to the seven deadly sins, two detectives, one young and hungry and the other about to retire, are tasked with catching the criminal. Seven is one of those crime thrillers that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Rent or buy it on VOD services.

Memento

A movie that is told in chronological and reverse order simultaneously? It can only be a Christopher Nolan film.

Memento is one of the director’s early films, following Leaonard, an insurance investigator who suffers from amnesia and uses notes and tattoos to remind him of clues that may lead him to the man who killed his wife.

Stream it on Prime Video.

The Silence of the Lambs

There’s been no shortage of stories about the infamous fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter, but The Silence of the Lambs will always go down as one of the best thriller movies based on Thomas Harris’ novel.

Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, a young FBI agent who begins working with an incarcerated Hannibal Lecter to apprehend another killer who has been murdering female victims.

Rent or buy it on VOD platforms.

Rear Window

Any Alfred Hitchcock project would easily earn its way into a best thriller movies list, but Rear Window is one of those that really ramps up the tension and suspense.

The movie follows Jeff, a professional photographer, who is bound to his apartment by a wheelchair and begins spying on his neighbours out of boredom. Until he uncovers a shocking crime.

Rent or buy it on VOD platforms.

The Departed

In The Departed an undercover agent and a spy both try to simultaneously infiltrate an Irish gang and try to identify each other without those around them catching on. Starring Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg, it’s hard to find a movie more thrilling than this one.

Stream it on Binge or Stan.

