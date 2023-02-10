10 Things You Actually Can’t Clean With All-Purpose Cleaner

The name all-purpose cleaner is enticing, especially if you’re in a rush or don’t have a lot to spend on cleaning products (and aren’t in the mood to DIY some). Unfortunately, it’s also misleading: Not everything can be cleaned with all-purpose cleaner, so you have to be careful not to put it on surfaces that won’t actually be cleaned by it — or might even be harmed.

Here are the things you can’t clean with all-purpose cleaner.

Windows and mirrors

According to The Kitchn, even if your all-purpose cleaner says it can clean glass, you should avoid putting it on mirrors and windows, as it’s probably not formulated to be streak-free. Try our glass-cleaning hacks instead.

Anything that needs disinfecting

There is a difference between cleaning and disinfecting, which we recently went over here. All-purpose cleaner does not disinfect, so if you’re looking for germ-busting, you’ll need to do a little more than spritz it on, according to Apartment Therapy.

Wood

Wood can be discolored by all-purpose cleaner, per The Kitchn, so never spray it on there unless you’re totally sure your wood has a plastic coating or protectant on it. Here’s our list of all the ways to actually clean wood.

Leather

Like wood, leather can actually be damaged and discolored by all-purpose cleaner, so don’t use it, according to The Kitchn. As we’ve said before, all it needs is some dusting and vacuuming, and maybe a wet microfiber cloth. For anything else, refer to our care guide.

Mould or mildew

All-purpose cleaner is not enough to tackle mould and mildew, so don’t waste your time. Here’s our guide on doing it right.

Any fabrics

It might be tempting to spray your couch or carpet to freshen it up, but all-purpose cleaner isn’t formulated for any kind of fabric, as Bob Vila points out. You’re going to need to use specific products and methods for each soft item. Here’s our guide to caring for eight of the hardest fabrics to clean.

Toys

Bob Vila also recommends against using all-purpose cleaner for toys, which should face a more germ-busting clean than other surfaces in your home. But from stuffed animals to those electronic talking nightmares, we have guides for it all.

Natural stone

Natural stone is also a no-go for most all-purpose cleaner, per The Kitchn. You don’t want to dull the stone over time. However, some cleaners might be suitable — you have to read the label and make sure it specifically says it’s safe for granite and other stones.

Marble

Marble (or any luxe surface, like copper) shouldn’t be treated with all-purpose cleaner, according to Apartment Therapy. Your best bet with anything expensive or even just expensive-looking is to read manufacturer instructions or detailed cleaning guides for the material.

Pet items

Bob Vila advises against using all-purpose cleaner to wipe down dog bowls or pet toys, too. Wash them as you would the dishes you yourself eat off, either by hand or in the dishwasher if they’re dishwasher safe.