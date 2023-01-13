From Finance to Relationships, Here Are 16 Useful Self-Help Podcasts and Audiobooks

While true crime and comedy may rest at the top of our favourites lists for audio content, self-help podcasts and audiobooks sit very comfortably in third place for popularity, Audible has recently shared. Recent research by the audio company suggests that some 59 per cent of Australians say audiobooks help them switch off from daily stresses, and a further 48 per cent of Aussies listen to audio content at home to relax.

If that sounds like you, and you would like to lean into personal development, calm and healthy habits, allow us to help with a list of self-help listens. Audible has recommended the following titles as popular options in the personal development space, offering guidance on everything from love to finance.

16 of the best self-help audiobooks and podcasts on Audible

All synopses have been supplied by Audible.

8 Step Confidence Crash Course by Domonique Bertolucci (Audible Original)

Boost your confidence and nurture your self-belief with best-selling author, happiness expert and life coach Domonique Bertoloucci. The 8 Step Confidence Crash Course is an empowering series that will take you through eight simple steps to help you start feeling good about yourself, and your life, today.

Tame Your Inner Critic by Clare Bowditch (Audible Original)

Using her experience as a storyteller, broadcaster, and (undercover) life-coach, Clare Bowditch collaborates with neuroscientist Dr Charlotte Keating to detail useful Cognitive Behavioural Therapy concepts that will help you tame your inner critic. With practical steps and Clare’s trademark humour and intimate storytelling style, Tame Your Inner Critic will teach you the skills to retrain your brain and achieve your big, fat dreams.

Good Great Perfect by Dr. Rebecca Ray (Audible Original)

Good, Great, Perfect will help you let go of the pressure to constantly be, have, and do more, but still achieve your goals. Dr Rebecca Ray, writer, speaker and clinical psychologist, has created a motivational and practical step-by-step guide for creating a great life by embracing good enough.

Mindfull: What to Eat for a Better Brain by Dr. Joanna McMillan (Audible Original)

We know that what and how we eat is important. We also know that our brain performance impacts our overall health, our mood, our risk of anxiety and depression and our risk of cognitive decline and dementia as we age. So what diet and nutrition fuels the best brain performance? Dr Joanna McMillan cuts through the nonsense.

How To Release Anxiety by Gabrielle Bernstein (Audible Original)

This 90-minute Audible Original is a helpful, speedy remedy for the anxiety so omnipresent in our lives. Full of relatable, personal examples—Gabby is all-too human, too!—How to Release Anxiety provides a welcoming, user-friendly approach to our all-too common, completely unproductive reaction to stress.

Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins (Audible Exclusive)

In this awe-inspiring story, Goggins shares how he learned to overcome the obstacles in his life to reach his full potential.

The Barefoot Investor, Revised and Updated Edition by Scott Page (Audible Exclusive)

Whether you’re looking to save up enough money to put down a deposit on a house or find a financial adviser who’s actually trustworthy, it’s safe to say that achieving financial objectives can feel like an insurmountable challenge. But with the guidance of Scott Pape, The Barefoot Investor himself, your most ambitious money goals can become a reality.

Love This For You by Deni Todorovic (Audible Exclusive)

A guidebook to being your best, most authentic self, from Instagram sensation Deni Todorović aka Style by Deni.

Monsters and How to Tame Them by Kevin Hart (Audible Original)

You’ve seen Kevin Hart rule the stand-up circuit. You’ve watched him take over Hollywood. You’ve even seen him slay the New York Times best seller list. Now he’s going to help you own your monsters.

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama

The powerful, inspiring follow-up to the critically acclaimed, multi-million #1 bestselling memoir Becoming.

Atomic Habits by James Clear

An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones.

Why Has No One Told Me This Before by Dr. Julie Smith

Drawing on years of experience as a clinical psychologist, online sensation Dr Julie Smith shares all the skills you need to get through life’s ups and downs.

The Resilience Project by Hugh Van Cuylenburg

In The Resilience Project, a teacher shares the life-changing lessons he learned from his underprivileged students — including the three keys to happiness.

How to Be Confident by James Smith

From two-times number one Sunday Times best-selling author James Smith comes How to Be Confident – the third instalment in James’ no-nonsense guides to gaining the tools to empower your decision-making and change your life.

8 Rules Of Love by Jay Shetty

The author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Think Like a Monk offers a revelatory guide to every stage of romance, drawing on ancient wisdom and new science.

Never Finished by David Goggins

This is not a self-help book. It’s a wake-up call!

