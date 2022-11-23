10 Epic Audiobooks to Get Into Your Ears Before the End of the Year

We’re coming to the end of the year, which means many of you may be keen to get your hands on a little bit of entertainment for any days off you have coming your way. If you’re a book fan but prefer the experience of hearing stories being read out to you, allow us to help out with a list of some of the best audiobooks you can get your hands on in 2022.

This list is a bit of a compilation, using the recommendations of both Audible and Spotify – which now has audiobooks available for purchase. Using both Aussie titles and popular international releases, we’ve got 10 pretty incredible audiobook options to round out your 2022 with.

Check them out below.

10 of the best audiobooks to listen to in 2022

All synopses come via title publishers.

All My Rage By Sabaa Tahir

Narrated by: Deepti Gupta, Kamran R. Khan, Kausar Mohammed

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Sabaa Tahir comes a brilliant, unforgettable, and heart-wrenching contemporary novel about family and forgiveness, love and loss, in a sweeping story that crosses generations and continents.

Listen on Audible.

Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton

Narrated: By Stig Wemyss

The bestselling novel that has taken Australia, and the world, by storm. Winner of Book of the Year at the 2019 Indie Book Awards, winner of a record four Australian Book Industry Awards in 2019, including the prestigious Book of the Year Award, and winner of the 2019 UTS Glenda Adams Award for New Writing, NSW Premier’s Literary Awards

Listen on Audible ($38.13) or Spotify ($35.90).

Constructing a Nervous System by Margo Jefferson

Narrated by: Karen Murray

From “one of our most nuanced thinkers on the intersections of race, class, and feminism (Cathy Park Hong, New York Times bestselling author of Minor Feelings) comes a memoir “as electric as the title suggests” (Maggie Nelson, author of On Freedom).

Listen to it on Audible.

The Other Side of Beautiful by Kim Lock

Narrated By: Raechyl French

Lost & Found meets The Rosie Project in a stunning break-out novel where a vulnerable misfit is forced to re-engage with the world, despite her best efforts.

Listen to it on Audible ($31.78) or Spotify ($40.90).

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Narrated by: Jennette McCurdy

A heartbreaking and hilarious memoir by iCarly and Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy about her struggles as a former child actor—including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother—and how she retook control of her life.

Listen to it on Audible or Spotify ($21.90).

The Dry by Jane Harper

Narrated By: Steve Shanahan

It hasn’t rained in Kiewarra for two years. Tensions in the farming community become unbearable when three members of the Hadler family are discovered shot to death on their property. Everyone assumes Luke Hadler committed suicide after slaughtering his wife and six-year-old son. Federal police investigator Aaron Falk returns to his hometown for the funerals and is unwillingly drawn into the investigation. As suspicion spreads through the town, Falk is forced to confront the community that rejected him 20 years earlier. Because Falk and his childhood friend Luke Hadler shared a secret, one which Luke’s death threatens to unearth….

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Narrated by: Marin Ireland, Michael Urie

For fans of A Man Called Ove, a charming, witty and compulsively enjoyable exploration of friendship, reckoning, and hope that traces a widow’s unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus.

Listen on Audible.

The Boy from Boomerang Crescent by Eddie Betts

Narrated by: Luke Carroll

How does a self-described ‘skinny Aboriginal kid’ overcome a legacy of family tragedy to become an AFL legend? One thing’s for sure: it’s not easy. But then, there’s always been something special about Eddie Betts.

Listen to it on Audible ($36.85) or Spotify ($34.90).

Impact Winter by Travis Beacham

Narrated by: full cast

From executive producers of The Walking Dead and Travis Beacham, the writer of Pacific Rim, comes a heart-stopping Audible Original featuring a brilliant British cast. It’s the near future and seven years since a comet hit the earth and blotted out the sun. The world is a dark, frozen landscape. And then, beastly creatures emerge and take over. Can they really be vampires?

Listen on Audible.

Growing Up Queer in Australia by Benjamin Law

Narrated by: Wendy Bos, Benjamin Law, Nayuka Gorrie, Quinn Eades

Compiled by celebrated author and journalist Benjamin Law, Growing Up Queer in Australia assembles voices from across the spectrum of LGBTIQA+ identity. Spanning diverse places, eras, genders, ethnicities and experiences, these are the stories of growing up queer in Australia. For better or worse, sooner or later, life conspires to reveal you to yourself, and this is growing up.

Listen on Audible ($25.83) or Spotify ($11.99).

Got any audiobooks you particularly enjoyed in 2022 that didn’t make the list? Let us know in the comments below!