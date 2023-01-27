Entertain Yourself With These Facts People Learned Too Late in Life

No matter how much older you get, it’s never too late to get wiser. Case in point, the amount of utterly simple life hacks we’ve learned from TikTok lately. It seems like we’re not the only things learning things too late in life, however, and Redditors have flocked to the platform recently to share their embarrassing learnings.

Surprising facts people learned too late in life

The thread titled ‘What’s something you learned “embarrassingly late” in life?’ has tens of thousands of comments already. You can peruse the full thing here but in the meantime, we’ve picked out a few of our favourites life facts that may also teach you something new.

“It took me 18 years to realize shampoo goes before conditioner. I always wondered why my hair felt silky smooth before I used the shampoo.” – u/mangofarmer

“I’m from Mississippi and until I was 18 I thought that everyone else in the country counted with their own state. Ie. Instead of 1 Mississippi, 2 Mississippi they would count 1 Nevada, 2 Nevada, or 1 Maryland, 2 Maryland etc.” – u/icegreyer

“It wasn’t until I was about 20 that I discovered that you’re supposed to add water to condensed soup. Very vividly remember eating condensed tomato soup in my dorm room without any water, so was essentially eating ketchup.” – u/decadentbirdgarden

“I didn’t know tortilla chips were made out of tortillas until I was 20 years old and saw the line cook at my job cut up a tortilla and throw it in the deep fryer,” – u/oceanfishie

“That Bonsai are not a species of tree, but a way to grow them. Any tree can be a bonsai.” – u/ixent

“I think I was in college when I realized that Mario and Luigi are plumbers. I thought they just went and up down these tubes just because that was the theme of the game” – u/dontbemystalker

“I thought that horses had toes until I was 22. I thought the hoof was a “horseshoe” and the toes were tucked inside.” – u/BronNatsPulisic

“That pineapples grow on the ground, and not in a tree” – u/MR-LIBERIA

“While watching Game of Thrones, I asked my husband when dragons went extinct. He had to pause the show for that one.” – u/ashforgold

“How you can flip down your rear view mirror at night.” – u/jeffh4

“Learned this yesterday, actually… apparently you need to RSVP to events even if you will not be attending.” – u/cortesar

“That you don’t have to stand in the shower while the water warms up.” – u/MagicPieBush

It’s pretty safe to say this thread made us feel a little bit better about ourselves, although, we may have learned a thing or two as well.

