Your Days of Being a Netflix Leech Are Numbered

It looks like the days of leeching off your family’s Netflix account are about to come to an end. The streamer has been threatening to end password sharing for years now, but Netflix’s latest earnings report confirms it’s about to make good on that threat.

When is password sharing on Netflix ending?

Since Netflix reported its first loss in subscribers last year, the streamer has been doing all sorts of things to push new revenue, including launching a new ad-supported subscription tier.

In its January earnings report, Netflix confirmed it plans to roll out paid sharing widely in Q1 of 2023. This means we can expect password sharing to end by March 2023.

Essentially, what Netflix plans to do is end account sharing – that is, multiple users from different households signing into an account with the same password. The company estimates over 100 million households share passwords which, in its eyes, is a lot of potential subscribers who could be using their own accounts.

The streamer plans to replace this with ‘paid sharing’, which is an option that allows members to pay extra to share their account with anyone outside of their household. (Despite already being one of the most expensive streaming services around.)

Netflix is yet to announce what it plans to charge for paid sharing.

Looks like Netflix really is getting sick of the old ten-people-sharing-one-account trick. On the plus side, you can now kick all the leeches off your account. Withholding a Netflix password is a God-like power, after all.

Spotify rolled out a similar verification feature for its Premium family accounts a few years ago. Family accounts on Spotify allow 6 users to join an account for the price of one. In order to curb unsolicited password sharing, Spotify introduced terms and conditions that require family members to live at the same address. Users have to verify their address matches that of the account holder to be eligible.

It’s unclear how Netflix plans to define who is considered part of your household, but we can assume it will be somehow linked to your IP address. Netflix has said this will not impact members using their accounts while travelling.

Consider this your warning to sort out your account access before you’re potentially cut off in a couple of months.

We’ll keep you posted on more details about Netflix’s paid password sharing as we learn more.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.