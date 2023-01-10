Some of You Don’t Know How to Slice a Mango, so Here Are 5 Gadgets That Can Help

A little birdy told us that some of you don’t know how to slice a mango. While there’s no wrong way to peel those juicy cheeks, there are plenty of cutting styles that will help you enjoy that mango magic. But if you’re seeking an easier way to crack one open that will reduce the risk of sticky fingers, then you need try one of these mango slicers.

What are mango slicers?

A mango slicer or cutter is a handy kitchen gadget than can be used to neatly divide this delicious summer fruit into three sections.

Some come with special knives, scoops or peelers that can assist with cutting your mango into your favourite style.

Since there’s so many different ways to present a mango or use it in cooking, whether you like it diced to go in some salsa or cut into thin slices, one of these slicers makes this sticky task all the more efficient.

How to cut a mango

The most popular way to reach that juicy flesh is by slicing your mango into three parts vertically. You’ll want to stand your mango on its tip so that its stalk is facing you. Using a sharp or serrated knife, slice downwards on the left and right side of the mango seed until you have three even parts.

From there, you can scoop the fruit out using a spoon then nibble around the seed after peeling it. But there is a fancy way to present those slices. Just score the flesh using your knife into a grid-like pattern, which will cube the fruit. You can use a spoon to scoop the diced parts out into a bowl or eat it straight from the skin.

But if you push against the skin and flip it inside out, you’ll be treated to a fan-like effect (see the image above).

These are the most basic ways to split a mango open but if you want some more ideas, then check out our article here.

The best mango slicers

Avanti mango cutters

Meet your new best friend. If you love a no-fuss, three-way split – this is your guy. It even comes with a helpful little stand to prop your mango on, so you can reduce the risk of nicking the tips of your fingers.

Amco 2-in-1 mango slicer and peeler

If you prefer to eat your mango in long, thin slices, this is the tool for you. This Amco cutter has two ends, one for chopping the sides of your mango and the other for thinly slicing it. It’s your best bet if you’re making a mango tiramisu or decorating a pav. Plus, it’s slim like a bottle opener, which makes it super easy to toss in your cutlery drawer when you’re done.

Mango slicer

The simplest mango peeler on the list is this one. It’ll slice your favourite summer fruit into three even sections with a single motion.

OXO Good Grips mango slicer with scoop

Out and about but love to stop for a mango break? Perfect for taking to the beach or on a picnic, this handy cutter will allow you to slice and dice your mango to your liking. Its opposite end is fitted with a scoop so you can immediately enjoy some of a mango’s juicy flesh wherever you are.

GOMANGO! mango cutter

If you like to snack on the go, you need this mango slicer. No ifs or buts. Like the Amco slicer, this mango cutter will divide its cheeks into long, thin strips that conveniently slide into a plastic cup, so you can put a lid on it and dash to your next event.

