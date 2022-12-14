There’s A ‘Major Influx’ Of PS5 Stock Arriving In Australia This Week

Kotaku Australia understands that retailers around Australia are set to receive a major wave of PS5 stock ahead of Christmas.

A source within PlayStation that wished to remain anonymous has confirmed to us that replenishment stock will be arriving at Australian retailers this week, enough to fulfill outstanding backorders and put stock on shelves for walk-in customers.

Our source clarified that the replenishment will apply across all major Australian retailers, and that all official stockists will receive “an influx” of PlayStation 5 stock from today. Buying a PS5 for Christmas appears to finally be a reality for more than three people in Australia!

This will mark the first year since its 2020 launch that PlayStation 5 consoles will be readily available during the Christmas period. Though the source could not confirm regular replenishment after Christmas, it is safe to assume that consoles will be more freely available than at any time since November 2020.

There are, of course, no confirmed dates for hardware arrival beyond “this week”. As such, we would still recommend calling your local stockist ahead of time to confirm that they have stock on hand.

The news follows last week’s decree that PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan now considers PS5 stock shortages “resolved”. If this insider scoop is anything to go by, Ryan might have just made good on this statement. Somebody should buy that guy a PS5 for Christmas!

