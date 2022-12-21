This App Will Sync up Your Friends’ Calendars, so It Doesn’t Take You 8 Months to Organise Dinner

If you’ve been trying to make plans with that friend who — between you both — have the social schedules of two A-list celebs, boy, do we have a treat for you! Crcle, the next best thing to happen to adult friendships, is a fully kitted-out app that helps you cross the barrier between saying, “let’s catch up!” and actually making it happen. Hallelujah, am I right?!

So, how does one app manage to do the absolute unthinkable? Well, first things first, it features a shared calendar app function that syncs everyone’s schedules and coordinates a time that everyone is free, without your group of mates having to slog back and forth through it for days (aka weeks if it just becomes all too hard).

Outside of this, it also has a massive directory full of the best venues in town, so that way, when you’re deciding your best date, you can also lock in a place, too. No more last-minute “where are we meeting?” texts here, thank you very much.

To help keep the morale alive and to help customise each event for its recipients, the app features a cool poll feature to vote on a time/place. You can use the chat feature in the dedicated event to keep the pre-meet-up banter alive/all details in one place, too.

To make its launch deal even sweeter and give you a neat incentive to get the gang together, the legends at Crcle wanna sling ya some big cash money to do so.

Whether you’re planning a dinner with your friends, having a 21st birthday, or a high school reunion, you just need to create the event in the app, share the link with whoever you want to invite, and Crcle will give you $1 for every person who clicks attending.

50-person birthday? $50. 100-person party? $100. 500-person DIY bush doof? $500. Keep it for yourself, or chuck it on the bar tab – either way, you get it for practically doing nothing.

Got a party coming up? Or now want to plan one so you can be cashed up? Submit your deets here to get your event sponsored. Oh, and don’t forget to download the shared calendar app here, stat.