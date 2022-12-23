How to Stop Your Toilet Brush From Dripping Everywhere

No one likes cleaning a toilet. First, there’s the dust that clings to the porcelain with surprising tenacity, especially if the porcelain happens to be damp. (I think it should be illegal for bathrooms to get dusty. It’s just not right.) But the bigger problem is the toilet brush. It’s not the scrubbing part — that’s easy — but the way the brush drips on the way back to its stand, and the resulting puddle that pools therein.

I take care of the dust issue by running a Swiffer cloth over the outside of the toilet before applying any spray-on cleaning products, so that the dust doesn’t have a chance to cling. But a solution to the dripping issue has always evaded me. Flinging excess water off the brush is a no-go, as that would mean flinging toilet water around the bathroom; taking a hair dryer to it also doesn’t work (for similar reasons). Luckily, TikTok user neat.caroline has an elegant solution: Set the brush under the toilet seat and let it drip dry over the bowl.

Screenshot: Claire Lower

The tip comes from a video that features five (pretty good) household cleaning hacks, but this one kind of blew my mind, which is impressive when you consider it’s about a toilet brush — an item that rarely inspires awe or enthusiasm.

All you have to do is scrub your toilet as usual, and then when you’re finished, lift the toilet seat and set the brush on the edge of the bowl, with the head over the bowl. Close the seat so the brush stays in place, then walk away for a while to let the wet bristles dry. Once the brush is dry, return the brush to its little stand without a single (disgusting) drip.