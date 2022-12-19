Requesting a Refund on Steam is Easier than Playing Marvel Snap

Bought a game on Steam to play with your mates but never actually got to play together? Maybe your PC’s hardware just can’t handle it? Or maybe you bought a game and just didn’t enjoy it. No matter the reason, Steam will refund any game as long as it meets the refund requirements.

What are the requirements for a Steam refund?

To be able to get a refund for a game on Steam, you must make a request within two weeks of purchase and with less than two hours of playtime.

Under Australian Consumer Law, consumers can also get a refund after this time if the game doesn’t work as advertised.

But to request a refund, you’ll need to go through Steam Support. It can be a little confusing, so here’s how to do it.

How to request a refund on Steam

If you’re using the Steam client, you can go to the Help button at the top of the window and select ‘Steam Support’, which will take you to the support page.

If you’re not using the client, you can go directly to the support page page here.

Once you’ve logged in through the browser, or you’re on the client support page, you’ll get a list of the last four games you’ve played. If the game you want a refund for isn’t in this list, click on either ‘Games, Software, etc.’ or ‘Purchases’ to locate the game and select it.

Once you’ve selected the game, Steam will have a few options you can pick from to let them know what the issue is.

Depending on what you choose, you’ll need to work through the prompts to get to the ‘I’d like to request a refund’ option. If you select, ‘It’s not what I expected’, the refund option will be on the next page. If you select something else, Steam will attempt to solve the problem before offering a refund.

From the refund request page, Steam will give you the option to refund the cost into your Steam Wallet or through your original purchase method (PayPal, credit card etc.).

Steam will also ask why you’re requesting a refund, and there’s no shame in choosing ‘It’s not fun’.

Valve will then go and review the request. If it’s approved, you’ll get an email notifying you and the money will either go straight to your Steam Wallet or be back in your bank account within seven days. If the request is denied, you can appeal to get Valve to have another look at it.

If you need more help, you can always check out Steam’s Refund FAQ page or the ‘How To Request A Refund‘ page.