15 of the Cheesiest Ideas We Had in 2022

People love cheese. So much so that they get kind of weird about it. I know vegans are tired of hearing, “I could probably give up meat, but I could never give up cheese,” but it’s true. I really never could give up cheese. I need it.

It works out well, then, that I am paid to think and write about food, and one of those foods is cheese. It gives me a creative outlet, and a good excuse to eat as much cheese as I want. Here are a few of my favourite cheesy things we published this year, in no particular order.

Our favourite cheese recipes from 2022

Make a giant grilled cheese sandwich with sheet pans

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

Grilled cheese sandwiches are an excellent party food, but making a bunch of normal-sized sandwiches is tedious and time-consuming. Ditch the skillet and make a giant grilled cheese through the clever use of sheet pans instead.

Stuff cheese into tofu puffs for protein-packed pizza rolls

Photo: Claire Lower

Tofu puffs are my favourite form of tofu. They crisp up beautifully, absorb sauce like a dream, and are fairly hollow inside, making them the perfect candidate for the super cheesy pizza-roll treatment.

Put pickles in your cheese crisps

Photo: Claire Lower

I love the combination of tangy, acidic pickles and fatty, salty cheese, which makes these pickle-studded cheese crisps an ideal snack.

Make cheeseball mashed potatoes

Photo: Claire Lower

A tub of port wine cheese spread is all you need to transform a pot of potatoes into a cheesy, tangy, ever-so-slightly sweet mash. Top with crunchy stuff and scallions to give it a cheeseball vibe.

Or just make pommes aligot

Photo: from my point of view, Shutterstock

Real cheeseheads should learn to make pommes aligot, a rib-sticking mixture of nearly equal parts potatoes and cheese. These aren’t mere cheesy potatoes; they’re practically potato-y cheese. Even better, they’re impossible to overwork — you want to mash and stir the potatoes until they stretch like mozzarella.

Make cheese nuggets in your air fryer

Photo: Claire Lower

Something magical happens when you put halloumi in an air fryer. The whipping, high-temp winds dry the exterior of the cheese, creating a thin, almost crackly exterior with a warm, tender, cheesy inside. It’s a cheese nugget, perfect for dipping in your favourite sauce.

Accept that cheese is a crouton

Photo: DronG, Shutterstock

Anything can be a crouton if you want it hard enough, provided you aren’t some kind of salad nerd. Halloumi, frico, and store-bought cheese crisps all make excellent croutons, so pick your favourite, or try all three at once (unless you’re a salad coward, of course).

Embrace the 90s with this pasta sauce

Photo: Claire Lower

The combination of cream cheese and sun-dried tomatoes makes a decidedly ‘90s but incredibly creamy and cheesy pasta sauce. It’s also very easy to execute. Besides the two just-mentioned ingredients, all you’ll need is your favourite pasta and a bit of reserved pasta water.

Add horseradish to your blue cheese dressing

Photo: Teri Virbickis, Shutterstock

Horseradish is a flavour that is very steakhouse in vibe. It’s good on a steak and great in a shrimp cocktail, but surprisingly underutilized in a wedge salad. Remedy this by mixing it into your wedge-bound blue cheese dressing. The sinus-clearing heat will cut through the cheesy richness, allowing you to douse your iceberg in even more dressing.

Make your mornings more indulgent with maple cream cheese

Photo: Claire Lower

This sweet and indulgent mixture of cream cheese and maple syrup tastes like a very refined frosting. It’s got just enough salt (thanks to the cheese), with a hint of minerality from real deal maple syrup. Whip some up and put it on all of your breakfast carbs, then dip some fruit in there. Repeat until you are out of carbs and fruit.

Pick the right cheese for your burger

Photo: Gerain0812, Shutterstock

Earlier this year, I read an article that claimed brie was the “best” burger cheese. (It’s not.) “Best” is a relative term, and the “best” cheese for a thick, medium-rare steak burger is probably not the “best” cheese for a smash burger. Luckily, we can help you choose the cheese for the burger you’re eating, so you may have the best possible burger-eating experience.

Amuse your mouth with these cheesy pecan bites

Photo: Claire Lower

I love these little things. They’re sweet, salty, and nutty — like a cheese plate in a single bite. Serve this cheese recipe with cocktails or as an amuse bouche, or dot a little honey on top if you want a dessert vibe.

Make a deconstructed cheeseball

Photo: Claire Lower

We love our cheeseballs here at Lifehacker, but sometimes one does not feel like rolling and moulding. In these times, it’s perfectly acceptable to make a deconstructed cheeseball, which takes half the effort, but still has all of the flavour.

Give your chips the cacio e pepe treatment

Giving something the “cacio e pepe treatment” has been done to death, but that’s because the combination of salty cheese and pungent pepper is just that good. It makes a pile of potato chips look fancy and intentional, but it also makes you want to inhale them. Grate on a big fluffy pile of parm or pecorino, then grate some fresh pepper on top and go to town.

Crumble soft cheeses without making a mess

Cheese crumbles are an important part of the salad-eating experience, but some softer cheeses, like chèvre or certain blues, love to smear during the crumbling process. Chill the cheese in the freezer to firm it up, then get ready to crumble (mess-free).