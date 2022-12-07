7-Eleven Is Selling $1 Meat Pies Today

If you’re keen on a cheap lunch, 7-Eleven has announced that it is slinging meat pies for just $1 today only. On December 8, 2022, My 7-Eleven Members can activate the $1 meat pie offer through the app and pop into their local store to nab a cheap bite.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tasty little deal.

How to get a $1 meat pie at 7-Eleven today

As we mentioned, you’ll need to be a My 7-Eleven Member to take advantage of this deal. Just hop onto the app and activate the offer before stepping into your local store, and you should be sweet.

Once there, you can choose from the following meat pie varieties: 100% Aussie Beef Pie, Traveller Beef, Bacon and Cheese Pie and the Halal Beef Pie. So, plan accordingly.

7-Eleven has shared that the offer will only be available for one day while stocks last. So, make a beeline for your nearest store to grab your lunchtime pie ASAP.

Adam Jacka, Marketing Area Lead at 7-Eleven Australia, said of the offer:

“It doesn’t get more Aussie than a meat pie. Whether served hot with tomato sauce or enjoyed on its own, we know our loyal 7-Eleven customers love this iconic treat. We’re always on the hunt for ways to reward our members and help them save on the things they love, and we couldn’t be more excited to see Aussies all over the country enjoying a delicious, hot $1 pie on Thursday.

When using the My 7-Eleven app, members can also get access to fuel price lock offers, as well as earn Velocity Frequent Flyer Points on fuel purchases. To learn more, visit the 7-Eleven website here.

While you’re in store, be sure to check out the Christmas Krispy Kreme sets on sale right now as a festive little treat.