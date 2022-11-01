These Are the Best Luxury Toilets Money Can Buy

Toilets, by and large, are fairly basic things: You can buy a new one for less than $US75 ($104) and it will do the job — but what if you want a bit more luxury for your bathroom experience? The fact is, you can get really fancy when it comes to modern-day toilets. We’re talking Bluetooth-connected, self-cleaning, self-flushing masterpieces of modern design that will alert every guest that enters your bathroom that they’re dealing with a person of taste and refinement (or at least someone who has enough money to even consider spending big on such a thing).

If that’s you, here are the best luxury toilets you can buy.

Cadet Touchless Toilet

Looking for luxury at a bargain price, or maybe you want a smarter toilet that doesn’t look like it came out of a Kubrick film? Good old American Standard has the ideal choice. The Cadet Touchless isn’t all that fancy, but it offers some smart, luxurious features while looking like a regular old toilet so no one will accuse you of having forgotten your roots. It’s got an elongated bowl, an automatic flush, and a special EverClean coating that keeps it cleaner longer (and also makes it easier to scrub down when necessary). The seat isn’t automatic but is soft-close. There’s also a manual flush feature which means you can still use the toilet during power outages or other mishaps. If you want to get on the luxury toilet ladder, this is a good first stop.

B-0970S Smart Bidet Toilet

Want a luxurious smart toilet experience without taking out a second mortgage or getting a third job? Check out the Woodbridge B-0970S. It has every feature you’re looking for, including an automatic, dual-flush system, an elongated, comfortable design, heated seat, night light, a warm air dryer, and built-in cleaning and deodorizing features. It also includes a feature you don’t always find in luxury toilets: a carbon air filter that prevents any fumes from leaking out of the toilet. Plus, it has a sleek, skirted look that’s easy to maintain while looking very modern and sleek. This is a toilet that will make people think you’re richer than you are.

Decors smart toilet

If your main concern is water conservation and being a good global citizen, the OVE 735H Decors Smart Toilet is your best bet. While other luxury toilets have good-to-great water management, the Decors line meets very strict Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards, meaning it uses about 20% less water than your standard toilet. But it’s also luxurious, featuring a night light, completely hands-free operation, built-in bidet, self-flushing, a heated seat, and a programmable remote control. One thing it lacks is an air filtration system.

STYLEMENT TCB-090S smart bidet toilet

Vovo’s luxury toilet offering has all the basics: heated seat, automatic dual-flush that detects how much water is needed, built-in bidet with warm air-dryer, a remote control, and self-cleaning systems. It utilises a tankless system, which saves on water (it’s also designed to use as little water as possible during operations) and makes the elegant design a bit more compact. It does lack an automatic seat, which means you’ll actually have to touch your own toilet like a heathen, but at least the seat is soft-close so you won’t be jolted out of sleep at night when your partner slams the seat down.

Laufen Ilbagnoalessi Toilet

If your main concern is aesthetics, why not go for one of the few toilets in this world that have a designer’s name attached to them? The wall-hung toilet from Laufen was designed by Stefano Giovannoni and looks like the toilet you’d encounter in a museum. The only feature it has aside from looking like a piece of wall-mounted art is a dual flush system; it doesn’t include a bidet feature or much else. Still, it’s pretty incredible-looking, so if your main concern is looks over function, this is the luxury toilet for you.

Trone Tahum

The Tahum toilet from Trone looks great, with an unusual square design that stands out. It also offers all the features you want from a luxury toilet, including a bidet (with 5 wash settings and an air-dryer feature), a heated seat, deodorizing action, a motion-sensing night light, self-cleaning action, and a wireless remote. The design is what makes this one worth looking at — if your goal is to have a smart toilet that also complements a unique bathroom design, this square bowl model is a perfect choice.

G400 Washlet toilet

If your main concern when shopping for toilets is the intensity of their flushing power, you might want to consider a review of your diet. In the meantime, the G400 Washlet from Toto is a luxury toilet that combines the high-end (see what we did there) features you expect with Toto’s TORNADO FLUSH technology. It’s got an automatic and heated seat, an automatic dual-flush system, programmable memory settings, a bidet, an air filter, and self-cleaning and deodorizing actions. It also has a sleek, modern look, although not the sleekest on this list. What sets this toilet apart is the powerful flush it offers without being too wasteful with your precious water. If you find yourself forced to flush multiple times with normal toilets, the G400 might be your luxury solution.

Karing 2.0 skirted one-piece elongated toilet

This toilet from Kohler is a smart toilet that looks like a piece of modern art. It’s feature-packed, including a built-in bidet (of course), an automatic lid that rises and falls without needing to be touched, a touchscreen remote, automatic flushing, and a self-cleaning, deodorizing system. In other words, this is a toilet you will never have to actually touch with your hands. The bidet uses a stainless steel wand that is self-sanitizing, and offers a warm air dryer for your, er, damp areas. The one-piece design hides all the plumbing and is easy to clean, and the toilet is programmable so two people can have their bidet and flush preferences stored. The one downside? It’s a single-flush toilet.

Neorest 700H dual flush toilet

This toilet from Toto looks like a spaceship. It’s a low-profile toilet with an elongated seat that’s set at “comfort height,” and it offers all your basic luxury toilet features: automatic lid, automatic flush, a heated seat, a bidet, self-cleaning features, and two memory settings for individualized use. What sets the Neorest apart is the fact that it’s dual flush and extremely water conscious — it uses less than a gallon of water with each flush, without compromising effectiveness. And not only is it self-sanitizing, but it includes its own exhaust fan. As a single-piece skirted toilet, it hides all the plumbing and is a breeze to keep tidy.

Veil 5402-0 intelligent wall-hung toilet

An ideal choice for the tiny luxury bathroom, Kohler’s Veil can be wall-hung to save on space and is a beautiful piece of minimalist design that tells people you’re refined even when taking a dump. It has a built-in bidet with a stainless-steel wand and warm air drying, automatic deodorization, a wall-mounted remote control, a night light so you can see what you’re doing, automatic lid, and a dual flush that uses minimal water. Even better, the Veil also includes a back-up flush feature in case the power goes out. It’s also skirted, making it a breeze to keep clean.