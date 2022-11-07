What Happens When a House Doesn’t Sell on The Block?

The season finale of The Block 2022 aired over the weekend, and it was an event that left audiences with a whole lot of questions: most prominently, what happens when a home doesn’t sell during The Block auctions?

If you missed the last episode of The Block 2022, Houses 3 and 4 – which were worked on by Ankur and Sharon and Dylan and Jenny – failed to land a bidder willing to commit over the reserve price, and so, both had their houses passed in. They didn’t sell during the final episode of the season.

As 9Now reports, this situation hasn’t been seen since Season 4 of The Block in 2011.

So, what happens now?

What happens when a house doesn’t sell on The Block?

In the case of Season 4 of The Block, which saw Rod and Tania’s home be passed in, the pair kept the property on the market and eventually sold it for $72,000 over the reserve price. Safe to say things worked out fine there.

For Ankur and Sharon and Dylan and Jenny, the story will likely be much the same. The couples reportedly remain open to offers on the homes, and although they did not sell during The Block 2022, that’s not to say they won’t have better luck later on.

9Now shared a statement by host Scott Cam who described the final episode of the season as “bittersweet”.

“We had one incredible high and some crushing lows for our Blockheads, who all worked the hardest I’ve ever seen to deliver these houses,” he said. “As we’ve seen many times before, we’ll continue to negotiate with interested buyers to sell these homes, which are still on the market. I’m gunning for a positive result.”

Block co-creator and executive producer Julian Cress was also quoted stating that the state of the economy and interest rate rises are likely part of the reason these homes failed to sell.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.