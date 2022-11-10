Get Your Tia Maria and BBQ Shapes Ready, We Finally Have a Date For the Kath & Kim 20th Anniversary Special

Look alive, all you foxy morons, because we’ve been blessed with a yuge update about the Kath & Kim 20th anniversary special. That’s right, on this good day we’ve got some new pictures of the cast looking just gorgeous and a sneaky little peek at the special. The two-part special is also called Kath & Kim Our Effluent Life.

Twenty years, wow. Doesn’t time go by fast? I grew up with Kath & Kim, and it has become a real source of comfort over the years.

So I, for one, am wrapped to the back teeth about getting to see the Kath & Kim 20th-anniversary special. And more than that, our good friends over at PEDESTRIAN.TV manifested this whole thing before it was widely reported on.

Check out the foxy trailer below.

What will Kath & Kim Our Effluent Life be about?

As the cast photo shows, the special will welcome back the iconic Day-Knight family including Gina Riley as Kim Craig (nee Day), Jane Turner as Kath Day-Knight, Glenn Robbins as Kel Knight and Peter Rowsthorn as Brett Craig. The iconic and desperately lonely second best friend of Kim Sharon Strzelecki (played by Magda Szubanski) will also be part of the special. The hilarious Prue and Trude (played by both Riley and Turner) will also make an appearance, press releases tell us.

Kath & Kim Our Effluent Life will be a two-part celebration with never-before-seen moments and appearances from familiar faces and very special guests (please by Kylie Minogue).

When and where will Kath & Kim Our Effluent Life be airing?

Kath & Kim Our Effluent Life will be airing exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus. The two-part event will air on Sunday, November 20 and Monday, November 21.

Yes, next week we will be blessed with seeing the foxy icons of Fountain Lakes on our screens once again.

What’s Kath & Kim?

For those of you unfortunate souls who are unfamiliar with what Kath & Kim is, it’s a show that follows a dysfunctional Aussie family living in regional Melbourne.

Kath and Kim are a mother-daughter duo who constantly bicker and have to navigate their relationship troubles, personal issues and life, all while trying to stay up to date with 2000s Australia.

Kath & Kim is one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen. I can watch it over and over again (I do) and never get sick of it. It’s also got the best one-liners and is packed full of Aussie humour that no one else in the world understands.

I think a lot of the reason why people love the show is because of how realistic they portrayed Australian culture (read: white families) and how nostalgic it all is.

Sure, they are all heightened caricatures of upper-middle-class bogans, but they are based deeply on reality. Seriously, I have a Kim in my family.

As of 2019, Kath & Kim lives on Netflix, which has all four seasons with the telemovie and the 2012 feature film, Kath & Kimderella.

Nowadays, the show is one of the most meme-able things on the internet, with quotes and moments from Kath & Kim being used to comment on present-day happenings.

What can we expect from the 20th anniversary special?

The trailer still doesn’t give too much away so we don’t know exactly what’s happening, but we know that Kim is now “officially stanky rich.” How she managed that, I guess we will find out.

In the meantime, I’ve got some theories on where Kath & Kim Our Effluent Life 20th anniversary special will take the iconic family.

One thing I really hope to see is Sharon, played by Szubanski, finally coming out or at least finding someone to love.

I’d also love to see Kath and Kel as solid as ever as they age gracefully through the turbulence that has been the past 15 years. Meanwhile, I’m sure we will see Kim and Brett still fighting and threatening divorce.

Whether they will touch on the world of COVID or if they will take us to another time period is still unknown. I have my doubts that they will bring it back to the early 2000s, but it would be amazing to see all the iconic outfits again.

Only time will tell, you horn bags.

While we wait, you can watch all seasons (and two movies) of Kath & Kim on Netflix.

This article has been updated since publication.