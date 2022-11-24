Snag an International Barg With Intrepid Travel’s Cyber Sale

It’s sale season at the moment, and what’s more joyous than getting a huge deal on global and domestic travel? With Intrepid’s travel cyber sale, you can snag up to 25 per cent off on 2023 trips. The deals work on selected small-group adventures, so grab your friends; it’s time to live out your best White Lotus fantasies.

Intrepid’s Cyber Sale runs from November 21 to December 2, 2022, with discounts on over 850 Intrepid tours and thousands of international and domestic departures. You’ll also be able to claim up to 25 per cent off Intrepid trips worldwide, 15 per cent off domestic trips and up to 25 per cent off Antarctica departures for 2023/2024.

If you’re wondering what types of trips and savings you can make with Intrepid’s tours, let’s take a look.

Intrepid’s cyber sale trips

Intrepid Travel’s eight-day Croatian Coastal Cruising

You can save 25 per cent on an eight-day Croatian coastal cruise from Split to Dubrovnik departing May 19, 2023.

This cruise sounds like the perfect European summer adventure:

“Navigate the gorgeous coastline of Croatia in both style and comfort on this small-ship adventure cruise from Split to Dubrovnik. Soak up the sun, sea and salty sea breeze as you sail through the azure waters of the Adriatic, experiencing impressive islands, meandering rivers, stunning beaches and historic towns.”

You’ll start the adventure in the ancient city of Split and walk amongst the waterfalls of Krka National Park before you set sail southbound to Hvar. You’ll also visit Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Korcula, before ending up in Dubrovnik.

With Intrepid’s Cyber Sale, the cruise is now from $2,738 per person twin-share, down from $3,650.

Accommodation, transport and some meals and activities are included.

Sacred Land of the Incas

Intrepid Travel is offering 25 per cent off their fifteen-day Sacred Land of the Incas Peru and Bolivia adventure, which departs on February 27, 2023.

This trip will see you walk through the Amazon Jungle and trek the llama-filled plains of the Sacred Valley. You’ll also walk through the cobblestone streets of Cusco on a 15-day journey from Lima to La Paz.

You’ll also tackle the ancient road to Machu Picchu and experience a homestay in a traditional community on the shores of Lake Titicaca before finishing up in La Paz.

With Intrepid’s sale, prices are now from $3,732 per person twin-share, down from $4,975 per person.

Accommodation, transport and some meals and activities are included.

Intrepid Travel’s Vietnam Real Food Adventure

Embark on a 12-day Vietnam Real Food Adventure departing on April 9, 2023.

“Chop, slice and eat your way through Vietnam, experiencing one of the freshest and most fragrant cuisines on the planet. From pho and ancient buildings in Hanoi, banh khoai and imperial citadels in Hue, banh xeo and lantern-lit streets in Hoi An and banh canh and pulsating markets in Ho Chi Minh City, experience Vietnam’s cuisine and its tightly woven place within the culture.”

With Intrepid’s sale, prices are now from $2,560 per person twin-share, down from $3,200 per person.

Accommodation, transport and some meals and activities are included.

Premium India in Depth 14-day adventure

With this Cyber Sale, you can save up to 20 per cent on Intrepid Travel’s fourteen-day India adventure, departing on September 30, 2023.

This Premium journey through the north of India will have you seeing the region’s best landscapes and cuisine with the guidance of a local leader.

You can also see the fabled cities of Agra, Udaipur and Jaipur, as well as visiting Mumbai and Delhi.

Search for tigers in Ranthambhore National Park before you dine beneath the stars among the sand dunes of Pushkar.

With Intrepid’s sale, prices are now from $3,488 per person twin-share, down from $4,360 per person.

Accommodation, transport and some meals and activities are included.

Tasmania Tarkine and Cradle Mountain Explorer

Although global travel is amazing, little can compare to the beautiful sights we have in our own country.

With Intrepid’s Tasmania explorer, you can save up to 15 per cent while adventuring around the state’s northern coastline.

Although this is just a five-day trip, you’ll explore the famed Cradle Coast and uncover unique species in Australia’s oldest temperate rainforest and learn about the rich Indigenous connection to the land.

You’ll also hike the coastal trails of Narawntapu and Rocky Cape national parks, sampling the best flavours of whiskey and cheese to chocolate truffles and unwinding during an overnight stay in a remote mining town.

With Intrepid’s Cyber Sale, prices are now from $2,087 per person twin-share, down from $2,455 per person.

Accommodation, transport and some meals and activities are included.

Intrepid Travel’s Best of Antarctica: Whale Journey sale

If you want to get all chilly and frosty, Intrepid is slinging up to 25 per cent off their 11-day Antartcita Whale Journey, departing February 17, 2024.

On this trip, you’ll sail towards a location where whales gather in their largest numbers on the Antarctic Peninsula. You’ll see the frozen wilderness of the White Continent, sculptured icebergs, thunderous calving glaciers and mountain ranges. Added bonus is that you get to see cute penguins and seals.

There are two different sales going on this particular adventure. Category eight prices are now from $15,398 per adult, down from $20,530. Category five prices are now from $13,432 per adult, down from $16,790.

Accommodation, transport and some meals and activities are included.

Happy travelling, folks!