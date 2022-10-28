All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in November

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s already been a busy year for new video games, and there’s more to look forward to in November.

November brings us arguably the biggest video game of the year, God of War: Ragnarok. Even without a God of War sequel, this month is stacked with new open-world games for both Sonic and Pokèmon.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in November 2022.

What new video games are coming out in November 2022?

Sonic Frontiers

Release date: November 8

SEGA’s main hedgehog, Sonic, has seen plenty of different formats over his long lifetime, but Sonic Frontiers will be his first venture into the open world (literally). Players will run at super-speeds through the Starfall Islands as they attempt to collect Chaos Gems and reunite Sonic with his friends.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Switch

God of War: Ragnarok

Release date: November 9

God of War: Ragnarok is the highly anticipated sequel to Sony Santa Monica’s best-selling 2018 PlayStation game. The second game picks up after the first, with Kratos now dealing with a teenage Atreus who is questioning his true destiny, all the while the doom of the Nordic Ragnarok prophecy looms.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4

Pokèmon Scarlet & Violet

Release date: November 18

Pokèmon Scarlet & Violet will be our second Pokèmon game of the year, fully pushing the franchise into the open-world space. The new game seems to be even more expansive than Pokèmon Legends: Arceus with more new lands to explore and plenty of new creatures to catch.

Pre-order it now: Switch (Double Pack)

Just Dance 2023

Release date: November 22

Of course, it wouldn’t be a year of video games without a new instalment in the Just Dance franchise. November brings us Just Dance 2023 and it’s actually pretty monumental as the last annual release in the series. The game will have full online multiplayer as well as a bunch of new songs from Harry Styles, BTS and Taylor Swift.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | Xbox Series X | Switch

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll be bringing you lists of the best games to buy each month throughout 2022.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in November? Let us know in the comments.

This article has been updated to reflect new games releasing in November 2022.