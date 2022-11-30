Our Favourite Australian Made Christmas Gifts

We all want our dollar to do its best right? Especially at Christmas time. So what if your Christmas shopping could actually help local businesses while also providing treasures for your loved ones? Welcome to our special Australian-made Christmas gifts guide.

All Aussie-made and all providing local jobs, we’ve got you covered with everything from ethical clothing and accessories, to games, activities and, of course, food and wine.

Australian made fashion

Made590 has been manufacturing Australian-made garments for 18 years now. Their styles are built to last, cater for sizes 8 to 26, and the in-house prints celebrate local artists. The Jessie and Saski dresses are my favourite shapes — great for dressing up and down, with room for Christmas lunch!

ULO in Melbourne showcases traditional African fabrics in very wearable designs. Their Australian-made Ade pants are so versatile I have several pairs — including a pair with giant pink carrots all over them!

The Social Outfit is what I’d call super ethical Aussie fashion. They take deadstock fabric donated by local designers and turn it into garments while also providing vital skills and jobs for refugee and new migrant women. Grab one of their Foldover Purses for $59 for an extra special gift.

Seagrass Design in Tasmania produces a range of unique, bold prints, and their swimwear is made with recycled polyester Lycra that offers UPF50+ sun protection. The cozzies are made to order to cut down on waste.

Magpie Goose is wearable art, with garments for women, men, kids and babies. Each piece comes with a card about the Indigenous artist who created the print and what it means to them. The Button Down Shift is my go-to dress for work and weekends.

Sun smarts are essential for summer, and ooGee hats are not only Australian-made, they’re also squashable, making them perfect for holidays if you’re travelling light. I took the Stoney Creek style in Ivory on my recent trip to New Caledonia.

Sovereign Collection takes the leftover leather from shoe manufacturers and turns it into super cool accessories. The leather belt bags start at $99 and would be perfect for a hands-free day trip or even a music festival.

Beauty and wellness

Solmates is my new soulmate, quite frankly. These Australian-made refillable roll-on sunscreen applicators are a literal lifesaver for anyone in the sun this summer. The 50ml capacity makes it the perfect size to chuck in your beach bag or even pass security in carry-on luggage, plus it allows you to buy your favourite sunscreen in bulk to cut down on plastic packaging. And they’d look really cute as Christmas tree ornaments!

Sticking with cute-but-practical ornaments, Lük Beautifood’s Lip Tint Trees are packaged in boxes that can hang from your Christmas tree, and the lippies are 100% natural, cruelty-free, and, you guessed it, Australian made. Take your pick from Rosé, Rose Lime or Nude Sugar for $22 each.

Chill out to the sweet smell of gingerbread cookies without any baking, thanks to the Peace, Love & Gingerbread candle from Mary Grace. Each candle is hand-poured in NSW, and a portion of every sale goes to charity. They are $22 each, and will burn for about 50 hours.

Food, Wine & Beer

Say cheers to Aussie farmers with MUMM’s new Tasmania Brut Prestige. It’s made with grapes grown in Tassie and crafted by winemakers in South Australia.

If you’re lucky enough to visit Bruny Island in Tasmania, you’ll know they make some absolutely stunning produce. Bruny Island Cheese Co has a wide range of Aussie-made cheese, beer and hampers that they can ship to your door. Grab a gift voucher if you’re not sure which cheese to get.

ALDI has an incredible range of Aussie cheese and wines. My top pick is the A.C. Byrne & Co Margaret River Chardonnay — it’s only $10.99! — and one of their local aged cheddars.

Signature Oysters not only deliver fresh oysters to your door, but they’re also supporting Aussie farmers in the process. Prices start at $102 for medium Sydney rock oysters, but you can also get gift vouchers. Keep in mind you will need to know how to shuck oysters, though — we have this handy guide on our TikTok channel.

As a proud Westie, I can’t not mention the many great breweries that have popped up in Western Sydney. Rusty Penny Brewing Co is my local, and their Nostalgia Stout is a top drop if you love dark beer.

Australian books

One of the easiest ways you can show your support this Christmas is to buy a book by an Aussie author. And there’s no shortage of options!

My top pick is the Supernatural Sisters Series by Maria Lewis. There are eight books in the series, and if you love her work (you will), there’s also her award-winning podcast series The Phantom Never Dies.

My colleague and our BookTok aficionado, Isabella Noyes, has a killer list of Aussie author recommendations, too:

And if you head to your local bookstore to grab one of these excellent reads, you’ll be showing an extra level of support for Aussie businesses. Win-win!

Australian made games

Even if you don’t like spiders, you’ll love Webbed. Designed by Brisbane-based studio Sbug Games, Webbed follows a little spider on an adventure to save her boyfriend from a bird. It’s available on Steam.

Unpacking is equally wholesome. It’s moving day and players need to sort through all the boxes and put all the items in their places. It’s like a meditative experience. Unpacking is made by Braisbane indie developers Witch Beam and is available on Steam.

Fancy giving parliament a bit of a shuffle? Over on Parliament House of Cards, you’ll find Sydney illustrator and self-confessed political nerd Alex Godwin’s decks of playing cards featuring the major players in Australian politics. I got my dad the House of Reps deck last Christmas and he bloody well loved it. Plus, they’re just $22 a set.

Activities

Melbourne duo Cat and Morgan started Cardigang in 2020 as something to do during COVID lockdowns. Their knit and crochet kits are perfect for beginners but also more experienced crafters looking for a quick project. What’s more Australian-made than making it yourself?! I made the Rosie vest in Grasshopper green cotton, and it’s now in high rotation in my wardrobe.

Show your appreciation of Aussie artists with tickets to a live performance. Bangara Dance Theatre and The Australian Ballet both have performances across the country slated for 2023.

There you have it! Every dollar counts right now, but by spending yours on Australian-made Christmas gifts, you’re helping to support small businesses and local jobs. And who doesn’t have that on their Christmas wish list?