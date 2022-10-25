Three Easy Ways to Make Your Own Fake Blood for Halloween

With Halloween rapidly approaching, your costume might be in need of some quick, last-minute bloody gore — and it’s actually easier to make your own “blood” than you might think. Here are some simple recipes to try that are fast, cheap, and as realistic as you need for the spookiest of days.

How to make classic corn-syrup blood

Corn syrup mixed with food colouring is a classic fake-blood recipe. Mix one cup of corn syrup with one tablespoon of cornstarch, 1/2 cup of water, one tablespoon of red food colouring, two drops of blue food colouring, and two drops of green food colouring. Whisk the ingredients together in a bowl starting with the liquids, and add the cornstarch last. For a thicker mixture, you can add a little more cornstarch — just be careful not to add it too quickly or it can turn your fake blood into more of a gel. This mixture is non-toxic, as well, so it’s safe if you’re applying it around your mouth. Be aware that food colouring can stain fabric though.

How to make thicker fake blood

For thicker fake blood that will cling to skin better, you’ll need two tablespoons of corn syrup, five drops of red food colouring and two tablespoons of cocoa powder. Combine the food colouring and corn syrup first, then add the cocoa powder and whisk it in. This mixture isn’t as translucent as the previous recipe, but it’s good for smearing onto costumes and skin so it stays put. This recipe is also non-toxic, and like any other chocolate substance, it can stain so be careful where you apply it.

How to make fake blood for crafts and decorations

To make fake blood for crafts or decorations, mix a bottle of clear gel tacky glue with half a bottle of red glass paint and a few drops of brown glass paint. Stir thoroughly with a skewer or a stir stick. You can then use the squeeze bottle for the glue to drizzle your fake blood onto spooky decorations, or you can use fingers or a rag to streak it onto a surface. (To avoid dying your hands red, you should wear gloves for this part.) These materials are water-based, so they are relatively safe to use, but use care when handling the glue, as it can be difficult to clean up if spilled.

Whatever type of fake blood you whip up, make sure it has plenty of time to dry once it has been applied. Give it a few hours to dry out before you move your costume or crafts around, and if the fake blood is on your skin, give it time to set in place before moving around a lot.