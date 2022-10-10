This App Lets You Listen to Spotify Playlists in Apple Music

Apple Music has its plusses, but most any user will admit Spotify’s playlists are a lot better. Traditionally, listening to a Spotify playlists requires you to use Spotify, which is not fun if you’re already paying for a different service. Luckily, there’s now a way for you to enjoy Spotify’s playlists within Apple Music.

We’ve previously covered various methods to move Spotify playlists to Apple Music and vice-versa. These methods work but aren’t always ideal, as they tend to add thousands of songs to your library, and, in the process, clutter your Recently Added list. That’s where Playlisty, a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, comes in.

How to easily import Spotify playlists into Apple Music

To make the most of Playlisty, start by signing up for Spotify’s free plan. Install Playlisty and link your Spotify account to the app. Once that’s done, you can view all of your Spotify playlists within Playlisty — and choose to import them all at once to Apple Music.

Select your playlists and the app will create a playlist for Apple Music and tell you if those songs are available on the service. Some songs might be missing, but there’s enough overlap between the services that those unhappy exceptions will be rare.

Press the Play button to import an entire playlist into the Apple Music app and, subsequently, start playing it. If you want to save the entire playlist to Apple Music, press the Save button below the playlist’s name in the Playlisty app and tap Start to begin importing.

A caveat: Playlisty’s free tier lets you import up to 20 songs per playlist. If you want to import larger playlists, you’ll have to pony up a one-time fee of $US2.99 ($4). If you aren’t ready to upgrade yet, you can, at least, keep reopening the app to import additional playlists for free. This will add the songs to your Now Playing queue in Apple Music rather than saving them to your library, but you’ll still be able to listen to them in sequence.

A bonus: if you stumble across an interesting playlist on YouTube Music, Playlisty can transfer those to your Apple Music account as well.