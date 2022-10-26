Let’s Get Lost in Disney’s Next Animated Film Strange World

It’s been a rough couple of years but something that never fails to cheer me up is a Disney movie and there’s a brand new one heading our way. Strange World is the latest animated fiesta from the wizards at Disney Animation, with a big focus on new lands and adventurous heroes.

Here’s what you need to know about Strange World.

What is Strange World about?

As the title suggests, Strange World explores a bizarre uncharted land through the lens of a multi-generational family, the Clades.

The film is inspired by classic adventure stories like Journey to the Centre of the Earth and Indiana Jones and is populated with weird and wonderful new creatures – including an adorable little blue guy named Splat.

Here’s the plot summary from Disney:

The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.

Animated films have brought us some of the most fantastic new worlds to get lost in, but Strange World takes that to a whole new level. You can get an idea of what to expect from the trailers.

Who are the characters?

In the lead role as Searcher Clade is Jake Gyllenhaal, with his larger-than-life father, Jaeger, voiced by Dennis Quaid. Jaboukie Young-White completes the trio as Searcher’s adventure-loving son Ethan.

Gabrielle Union voices Ethan’s mother Meridian and Lucy Liu stars as Callisto Mal, the fearless leader of Avalonia who spearheads their exploration of the strange new world.

Strange World comes to us from director Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, who have worked on films like Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon. The film is produced by Roy Conli (Big Hero 6, Tangled).

When can we watch Strange World?

Strange World is the next big animated film from Disney Animation after last year’s Encanto, so expect good things.

The film will be released in Australian cinemas on November 24, 2022.

For other movies you can catch in the theatre before the year is out, check out our 2022 release date list.