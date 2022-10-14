Which Plant-Based Milk Goes Best With Which Cereal?

If you’ve been a dairy drinker for your whole life, making the switch to plant-based milk might seem daunting, but there’s more than one reason it’s worth considering. Apart from being (mostly) better for the environment and being easy to make at home, plant-based milk also makes a great counterpart to any cereal.

If you’re at a loss as to which plant-based milk goes best with each type of cereal, the folks over at Kellogg’s have given us some advice.

Which cereals go best with plant-based milk?

Oat Milk

Oat Milk offers a creamy alternative to dairy milk and contains a natural source of soluble fibre that helps with blood sugar management and calcium.

Kellogg’s suggests Guardian as the perfect partner for oat milk as it pairs a satisfying crunch with the creamy texture of the milk.

Soy Milk

Soy Milk is one of the best options for whole grain cereals such as Kellogg’s Just Right. The combo of soy milk and a grain cereal like Just Right helps nourish your gut with fibre and provides plant protein from the milk. A satisfying mix for both your body and your taste buds.

Almond Milk

Almond milk has a natural undercut of nutty flavour so you can balance it out with a bran-based cereal like Sultana Bran. Kellogg’s suggests adding some peanut or almond butter and bananas on top for an extra fragrant breakfast.

Macadamia Milk

Macadamia milk is an emerging option in the plant-based milk market but it’s steadily growing in popularity. It has a consistency that is creamy, smooth and thick meaning it pairs best with high-fibre cereals such as Kellogg’s All-Bran. Adding some berries, acai or fresh fruit and nuts will give it an extra flavour hit.

As you can see, plant-based milk are a versatile bunch. Hopefully, this guide will help you figure out the best match for your favourite cereal.

If you have a particular milk-meets-cereal pairing that you love, shout it out in the comments. It might help others on their dairy-free breakfast journeys.