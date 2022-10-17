Your Complete Guide to Buying and Selling on Facebook Marketplace

It seems like everyone is buying — and selling — on Facebook Marketplace these days, and it’s easy to see why. The platform is simple enough to use, and loads of people still use Facebook, so your items can reach a large number of people in your area quickly.

If you’re looking to do a clean out, or if you’re thinking about that one special item you’d really like to get at a bargain on, Facebook Marketplace is worth considering. Here is our ultimate guide to getting the absolute most out of the platform.

3 tips for selling on Facebook Marketplace

Take decent photos of your item

This might seem like an obvious one, but you’d be surprised by how many blurry, crowded photos there are on Marketplace. You’re not doing your item any good by uploading poor-quality photos to advertise it — and you’re not likely to get the best price if people can’t see what the item actually looks like.

Make sure your item description on Facebook Marketplace is clear and honest

If the item is not in brand-new condition, you should really be honest about that to prevent issues down the line. The clearer you are about any scratches, dents, or other cosmetic problems with your item, the better your interactions will go with potential buyers. You’d want the same courtesy extended to you if the tables were turned.

Try not to give out your address

This one is up to the individual, but it can be safer to meet up with buyers at a public location rather than at your home if possible. You may also want to tell someone where you’re going, what you’re doing and what time you plan to return.

3 tips for buying on Facebook Marketplace

Pay using a secure method, like PayPal

Things don’t always go to plan when you’re buying something off the internet. If you use a secure payment method like PayPal, you can often get your money back if you never receive your item, or if there are other significant issues with it. Remember, you can always contact your bank if you need to try and stop a payment, too.

Customise your personal message

Facebook Marketplace has introduced a function that pre-writes messages to sellers for you, which can be very handy. The thing is, it’s important to craft a personal message if you want to stand out to the seller.

Greet the seller like a real person, ask some questions about the item, and you may stand out amongst a field of generic, automated messages.

Try to negotiate on Facebook Marketplace

Not all sellers will be open to negotiations, but that’s okay. All you can do is give it a go. Offer a reasonable price for the item, and you might find yourself snapping up an incredible deal.

