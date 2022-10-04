Wakanda Forever Trailer Shows off Marvel’s New Black Panther

It’s already been a big year for Marvel movies with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder smashing the box office. The next big MCU movie we have to look forward to is the highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here’s what we know about the Black Panther sequel so far.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release Date

Like all Marvel movies, Black Panther 2’s release date has shuffled around a bit due to the pandemic.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to release in Australian cinemas on November 10, 2022.

Given Marvel’s track record of releases this year, it looks like this date will stick.

Tickets for the new Black Panther flick are on sale now if you want to reserve your opening night seat.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

For a long time, we had nothing to go off about the upcoming Black Panther sequel, but that all changed at San Diego Comic-Con.

During the Marvel Studios panel the first trailer for Wakanda Forever was shown off and, my god, just look at it.

Speaking as someone who was in the room for this trailer premiere, I can confirm many tears were shed by all involved.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever definitely looks like it will be bringing the feels as the group seemingly mourn the loss of T’Challa and find a new way forward.

There’s also a big focus on water and for good reason. With Namor the Submariner appearing in this film, it looks like Wakanda Forever will take us under the sea to explore his fantastical kingdom.

The second full trailer also gives us a good look at T’Challa’s replacement with a female Black Panther suit shown off. Presumably, Shuri is behind the mask and is taking up the mantle of her brother.

We also get a quick look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, who will be introduced in Wakanda Forever and then go on to lead her own series in Ironheart.

Also, Namor can fly???

Black Panther Cast: Who’s Playing who?

Who is playing Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?

Following the incredibly tragic loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman to cancer in 2020, questions were quickly raised about the future of the character.

Marvel confirmed it would not be recasting Boseman’s role of T’Challa, but someone is definitely seen wearing the suit in that trailer, so who could the new Black Panther be?

An obvious bet would be Shuri (Letitia Wright), T’Challa’s sister and Princess of Wakanda. There’s precedence for this in the comics and Shuri would certainly make a more than capable Black Panther. The recent trailer also seems to confirm the new Black Panther suit is female.

However, there are many other returning faces, as well as some new ones, in Wakanda Forever that also make for potential Black Panther candidates.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast lineup

As mentioned we’ll see Letitia Wright as Shuri in Wakanda Forever alongside returning cast members Lupita Nyong’o (War Dog Nakia), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross) and the Dora Milaje.

As for new faces, we have Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Ryan Coogler is returning to direct also.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever story: What’s it all about?

The plot for Black Panther 2 has been kept heavily under wraps but we know that it will deal with the fallout of T’Challa’s death.

Here’s the synopsis from Marvel:

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Where does Black Panther fit in the MCU timeline?

The first Black Panther movie was released in 2018 in between Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. However, the character first appeared on-screen in Captain America: Civil War.

Chronologically Black Panther sits between Spider-Man: Homecoming and Doctor Strange.

Black Panther 2 will be the next Marvel movie after Thor: Love and Thunder but until we see the movie it’s hard to say exactly where on the timeline it will fit.

Kevin Feige did confirm at San Diego Comic-Con that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be the last movie in Phase 4 of the MCU, so expect it to be a big one.

If you want to catch up on the first Black Panther movie before the new one, you can stream it now over on Disney+.