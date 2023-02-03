Things We (W)ant to See in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In a couple of weeks, Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be underway with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This movie is said to be a big one for the MCU, so as Marvel fans we collated a wishlist of things we’re hoping to see in Ant-Man 3.

Things we want to see in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The Ant-Family

The Ant-Man movies have always been described as a family affair. Scott’s relationship with his daughter Cassie and Hope’s relationship with her parents has been a focal point across the two movies so far.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, things have changed post the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Hope and Hank now have their beloved mother/wife back, Janet Van Dyne, who was lost in the Quantum Realm for thirty years. Cassie is also a teenager now and was without her dad for five years due to the snap.

It will be interesting to see how the family band together in this movie and how their familial relationships have changed since their previous outings. In particular, it will be great to see Cassie suit up as a member of the Ant-Family and discover what super heroics she can bring to the table.

Old Friends

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp have introduced us to a great family of characters, but there have been a lot of memorable friends along for the ride as well.

We’re thinking of course about Scott’s ex-con friends like Kurt (David Dastmalchian) and Luis (Michael Peña). Of the two we know that David Dastmalchian is a part of Ant-Man 3, but it appears he will be playing a different character named Veb. As for Peña’s character, no such appearance has been confirmed, but we can hold out hope we’ll get another one of Luis’ stories sometime soon.

We also can’t forget Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), a Marvel mainstay in both Ant-Man movies as Scott’s parole officer and then as an FBI liaison to SWORD in WandaVision. Jimmy and Scott’s dynamic is so much fun, so here’s hoping we see more of it in Quantumania.

New Ant-Man tech

Ant-Man and the Wasp are heroes built upon the technology of the Pym particle. We’ve seen this give them incredible powers that go beyond just size manipulation.

Each movie has been an evolution of the duo’s superhero powers and they’re going to need all the help they can get when it comes to facing Kang in the Quantum Realm, so hopefully, we see some new powers on display in this movie.

The Kang Dynasty

Speaking of Kang, this movie will introduce us to Jonathan Majors’ infamous MCU villain for the first time.

Kang has a huge history in the comics and, with all the hype surrounding his introduction and his future as the villain of the Multiverse Saga, we’re really hoping to see his character deliver on the menace and fear in this movie.

It will also be exciting to see how Kang’s role in Quantumania paves the way for his future in the upcoming Avengers movies.

Young Avengers Tease

Speaking of the Avengers, all the new character introductions in the MCU recently seem to be leading to a new generation of heroes. Could we be seeing the beginnings of the Young Avengers?

With Cassie Lang’s superhero origin seemingly a focus in Quantumania, that adds another young superhero to the MCU’s growing roster that so far includes Kate Bishop, America Chavez and Billy and Tommy Maximoff.

Bonus: Ants

The ants have been the small but mighty MVPs of the Ant-Man movies. Remember Ant-thony? We miss him and are hoping to get some more ant representation in Ant-Man 3.

We’ll find out whether any of our prayers are answered when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in cinemas on February 16.