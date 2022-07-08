Thor: Love and Thunder’s Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally in cinemas and, in our opinion, it’s an electric two hours. Once the credits roll, however, is it worth staying in your seat? This is a Marvel movie so of course it is, but we’re here to break down all you need to know about those Thor 4 post-credits scenes.

Does Thor: Love and Thunder have a post-credits scene?

Like all Marvel movies, Thor: Love and Thunder does have a scene after the credits worth watching.

In fact, it has two, so make sure you stay right until the end.

Thor: Love and Thunder’s runtime is 1 hour and 59 minutes, so hold your bathroom breaks if you can.

This will be the end of the spoiler-free zone so only read on if you want to find out the contents of these post-credits sequences.

Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes explained

Thor 4 post-credits scene #1

The first post-credits scene in Thor: Love and Thunder shows us the fate of Russell Crowe’s Zeus.

After being blasted through the chest with a bolt of lightning by Thor, Zeus’ outlook wasn’t looking too good. The post-credits scene confirms that he’s alive and is out for blood.

Zeus can be seen talking to someone off-camera who is revealed then revealed to be his son, Hercules.

And who is playing the legendary warrior in the MCU? Drumroll, please.

… It’s none other than Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein!

An inspired piece of casting, honestly.

Who is Hercules?

The Thor movies have long blended the worlds of old mythology with that of superheroes.

Thor 4 introduced us to the Greek gods with Zeus and now his demigod son Hercules, both of which have also been featured in Marvel comics.

Like everyone’s favourite Disney iteration of the characters, Hercules’ powers include god-like super-strength, endurance and agility.

Hercules has frequently crossed over with Thor in the comics, usually as an ally, and has aided the Avengers once or twice as well.

He played a large role in the Secret Invasion storyline (something Marvel is currently developing as a series) and helped them face Kang the Conquerer (who is played by Jonathan Majors in the MCU).

It’s easy to see the potential for Hercules to slot into the larger MCU roster, but it seems like he may act as an antagonist for Thor first.

Post-credits scene #2

The second post-credits scene features a few faces we thought were long gone.

After perishing in Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman is given a nice bit of closure for her character Jane Foster, who is shown entering Valhalla. Foster is welcomed through the gates of Valhalla by Idris Elba’s Heimdall who was killed in Avengers: Infinity War.

It’s a nice bookend for both of their stories, particularly considering Valhalla is reserved only for those who die in battle, proving they were both worthy warriors.

Will Thor return?

If you stay right until the end of Thor: Love and Thunder you will be greeted by three glorious words: Thor Will Return.

We don’t know when. We don’t know how. But we do know that this isn’t the end of the line for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Marvel has many projects in the pipeline that could feature an appearance by the God of Thunder, but here’s hoping he’s the first Avenger to get a fifth solo film.

Taika Waititi set an intriguing new journey up for our friend Thor in Love and Thunder, and he would be the perfect director to push the space Viking along the path of parenthood. A fifth movie would also give Waititi space to capitalise on his epic Hercules casting.

Time will tell.

Until then, you can see these post-credits scenes for yourself in cinemas now.