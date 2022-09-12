The Best Real Estate and Home Decor Porn on Instagram

There’s an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardahians where Kourtney holds up a doughnut and says, “I can’t eat this, but how exciting is it to smell it?” That’s how many millennials — and, frankly, people of all ages living during these times — feel about home ownership. Thanks to a combination of economic factors, we can’t buy big, luxe houses, but how exciting is it just to look at them?

Loads of social media accounts have popped up to meet this well-documented need, offering Instagram users the chance to peer into beautiful homes, admire some architecture, daydream about decor, and indulge in real estate porn. Here are some of the best accounts.

The best home renovation accounts on Instagram

If you like to watch a space transform into the best possible version of itself, check out these accounts:

This Old House is the account for the popular PBS show of the same name, which is now in its 44th season. It offers up home improvement information and beautiful old homes.

Mr. Kate shows off design inspiration to her 840,000 followers and also sells furniture, rugs, and wallpaper to help them replicate the looks.

Jenny Komenda was once an interior designer and magazine contributor who now flips houses — and shares the progress with more than 252,000 followers.

Yellow Brick Home promises followers and fans “old houses + quirk = 4ever,” and lives up to that vow by sharing stunning house pics that are sure to inspire some changes in your pad.

The best interior design accounts on Instagram

It’s fun to look at houses and all, but extra fun to look at ones with killer decor. If you like interior design inspo, try these:

Emily Henderson is a stylist whose posts will inspire your fashion sense, but also your home sense. Some are about clothes, others are about DIYs, and still more are just stunning looks inside her home, so you’ll never get bored.

Orlando Soria may be known to you from his hosting duties on HGTV, but he’s big on Instagram, too, where he lavishes his followers with inspiring interior design shots and DIY updates.

ThisHouse5000 will never leave you wanting because on the account, you can find full-house tours, tons of plant- and tile-related inspiration, and helpful how-tos.

The best real estate accounts on Instagram

Sometimes, you just want to look at a big house. You want to imagine yourself with all that space, wandering from room to room. In that case, go here: