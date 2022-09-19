Plant These Succulents to Attract Pollinators to Your Garden

Level Up Your Life

When we think of plants that attract pollinating insects, flowers with stamens, pistils, and visible pollen come to mind. But not everyone lives in an area where growing plants of that variety is feasible.

Fortunately, certain succulents are also able to bring bees, bats, moths, and other pollinators to the yard. Here are a few to consider planting in your own garden.

Hens and chicks

  • Good for beginners
  • Can also be a houseplant
  • Star-shaped blooms
  • Attracts bees

Dudleya

  • Comes in branched and unbranched varieties
  • Attracts hummingbirds
  • One variety has bright yellow flowers, which attracts bees

Sedum

  • Attracts bees, birds, and butterflies
  • Has clusters of tiny star-shaped flowers
  • Comes in a variety of colours

Echeveria

  • Easy to grow
  • Attracts hummingbirds and butterflies
  • Can be planted in containers

Hawthoria

  • Flowers reach a diameter of approximately 1 inch
  • Grows well in the shade
  • Attracts bees and butterflies

Euphorbia

  • Can be grown in full sun or partial shade
  • Give off scent of honey
  • Attracts bees

Delosperma

  • Colourful dime-sized flowers
  • Attracts bees

Aeonium

  • Rosette-shaped flowers
  • Can be planted in a container
  • Attracts hummingbirds

Kalanchoe

  • Can also grow as a houseplant
  • Brightly coloured flowers
  • Attracts bees

Crassula

  • Easy to grow and maintain
  • Can be planted in a container
  • Clusters of wispy flowers
  • have a light, sweet scent
  • Attracts bees

Graptopetalum

  • Grows well in a sunny spot
  • Attracts bees

Aeonium

  • Also known as “ tree houseleeks”
  • Glossy, waxy leaves arranged in rosettes
  • Grows best in full sun to part shade

Senecio

  • Flowers are daisy-like and yellow, or red-orange puffs
  • Thrive in full sun
  • Go dormant in the summer

Aloe vera

  • Need a lot of sun and well-drained soil
  • Attracts bees and birds
  • Can also grow in containers

Agave

  • Large leaves with spiny ends
  • Attracts moths, hummingbirds, and bats
  • Slow-growing
  • Most plants only bloom once in their lifetime

