Plant These Succulents to Attract Pollinators to Your Garden

When we think of plants that attract pollinating insects, flowers with stamens, pistils, and visible pollen come to mind. But not everyone lives in an area where growing plants of that variety is feasible.

Fortunately, certain succulents are also able to bring bees, bats, moths, and other pollinators to the yard. Here are a few to consider planting in your own garden.

Hens and chicks

Good for beginners

Can also be a houseplant

Star-shaped blooms

Attracts bees

Dudleya

Comes in branched and unbranched varieties

Attracts hummingbirds

One variety has bright yellow flowers, which attracts bees

Sedum

Attracts bees, birds, and butterflies

Has clusters of tiny star-shaped flowers

Comes in a variety of colours

Echeveria

Easy to grow

Attracts hummingbirds and butterflies

Can be planted in containers

Hawthoria

Flowers reach a diameter of approximately 1 inch

Grows well in the shade

Attracts bees and butterflies

Euphorbia

Can be grown in full sun or partial shade

Give off scent of honey

Attracts bees

Delosperma

Colourful dime-sized flowers

Attracts bees

Aeonium

Rosette-shaped flowers

Can be planted in a container

Attracts hummingbirds

Kalanchoe

Can also grow as a houseplant

Brightly coloured flowers

Attracts bees

Crassula

Easy to grow and maintain

Can be planted in a container

Clusters of wispy flowers

have a light, sweet scent

Attracts bees

Graptopetalum

Grows well in a sunny spot

Attracts bees

Aeonium

Also known as “ tree houseleeks”

Glossy, waxy leaves arranged in rosettes

Grows best in full sun to part shade

Senecio

Flowers are daisy-like and yellow, or red-orange puffs

Thrive in full sun

Go dormant in the summer

Aloe vera

Need a lot of sun and well-drained soil

Attracts bees and birds

Can also grow in containers

Agave