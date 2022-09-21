How to Fix the Most Annoying iPhone Features in iOS 16

iOS 16 is filled with awesome new features, from the ability to instantly copy the subject from images to a whole new customisable Lock Screen with widgets. But when it comes to new OS releases, there is no such thing as perfect. While the new release is packed with some great stuff, there are also a couple of clunkers in there…so if you recently updated your iPhone iOS 16, take some time to consider disabling some of these features.

Remove the glaring Search icon

We get it, Spotlight is great. But it’s also just a swipe away. iOS 16 replaced the Home Screen page dots with a Search icon, and if you don’t like it (you aren’t alone here), Apple has a setting to go back to the old ways. Go to Settings > Home Screen, and from the Search section, disable “Show on Home Screen.”

Go back to the old Lock Screen notifications

Apple has fundamentally changed the Lock Screen with iOS 16, including the notification system, which now shows up at the bottom of the screen. It’s a great move, and notifications are easier to reach…but on the flip side, they are all jumbled up in a single stack, and you need to swipe to see everything.

iOS 16 does have an option to see all notifications as a list, the way things worked in iOS 15 and before. If you want to switch back, go to Settings > Notifications > Display As and change the default to “List.” After that, all notifications will show up as a list again, one after the other, right below the time.

Stop the Side button from randomly ending calls

If you press the Side/Power button on your iPhone, the call ends instantly. While it’s a great feature to some, it is way too easy to accidentally press. If you find yourself randomly ending calls by brushing against the Side button, there’s an option to disable it: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch and enable “Prevent Lock to End Call” for some peace of mind.

Stop personal photos from popping up everywhere

Apple is leaning into the Featured Photos stuff: Your iPhone shows photos of you, your family, and your pets everywhere across iOS, including in widgets, the For You page in Photos, Spotlight Search, and even when you’re creating a new Lock Screen. While some of us like these constant windows into our lives, others might find it over the top, especially when iOS keeps sharing photos you’d rather not see. You can stop the feature, if you’d like, by going to Settings > Photos and disabling “Show Featured Content.”

[CNET]