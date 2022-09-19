Don’t Clean Your Air Fryer With This Viral TikTok Trick (and What to Do Instead)

Another day, another misguided cleaning hack from TikTok that you will regret attempting. The latest cleaning trick that’s been circulating on the popular video-sharing app is all about air fryers — but this particular hack is reportedly ruining people’s air fryers.

What’s the TikTok air-fryer cleaning hack?

The hack has all the winning qualities you’re looking for in quick-cleaning tips and is wildly touted all over TikTok as a result: It promises (and technically delivers) a squeaky-clean air fryer in under three minutes, plus it looks satisfying enough to film. You’re supposed to fill your fryer’s drawer with water and soap, put it back in the device, and turn the temp on high for three minutes. When you dump out the hot water, it leaves a sparkling clean interior behind. The videos are all over the app.

What’s the issue?

Commenters on these videos point out the obvious: It’s pretty dangerous to fill up your electric device with water. The air fryer can stand a little oil inside, but isn’t designed to be filled with liquid. Users point out in the comments that the instructions on their personal devices warned them specifically not to do this, in fact. Others point out it has the potential to damage the device if water gets too deep in the interior, while some even say doing this has damaged their fryer.

How to clean an air fryer

Luckily, we’ve covered the best cleaning method for you already:

Remove the drawer and basket, then wash both in the sink with warm water and soap with a sponge or soft cloth that won’t damage the nonstick interior.

Use fingernails or a paper towel to remove any particularly sticky food mess left behind.

Dry them thoroughly before reinserting them.

You don’t need to clean the interior of the device very often, but when you do go for it periodically, do it with a soft sponge or damp cloth and warm, soapy water. Don’t do this when the element is hot. In fact, for maximum safety, unplug the whole thing first. Don’t plug it back in until you’ve thoroughly dried everything inside. It’s not glamorous and you won’t be particularly inclined to film it, but this is the easy, safe way to clean your air fryer. Get those TikTok views another way.