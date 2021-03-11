Level Up Your Life

How to Make This Unreal Giant Cookie in an Air Fryer

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 17 hours ago: March 11, 2021 at 12:46 pm -
Filed to:air fryer
cookingcooking hackstiktok
How to Make This Unreal Giant Cookie in an Air Fryer
Via TikTok
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

This week in the TikTokverse, we’ve come across a cooking hack that may just be the weekend treat to end all weekend treats.

As The Kitchn has reported, TikTok user oliviamogan has created quite a stir by sharing a video of her using an air fryer to whip up an “unreal” and mighty large cookie.

In the video, the cookie batter has been spread out on an aluminium-foil-lined air fryer base. Olivia pops the attachment into the air fryer, sets the temperature to 350 degrees F (about 180C), and pops the timer on for 10 minutes.

What emerges is a golden, gooey, oozy, choc-chip-laden, giant cookie. It looks like every dessert-fan’s dream.

Olivia then takes a tub of vanilla ice cream, pops a healthy serving on top of the cookie and takes to the plate of goodness with a spoon.

Tell me this combo with an old fashioned cocktail and a screening of Sleepless in Seattle (or whatever your comfort movie is) isn’t your idea of a perfect night.

@oliviamogan

this air fryer cookie is unreal #fyp #airfryer #dessert

♬ Rasputin (7″ Version) – Boney M.

How to make the air fryer cookie yourself

First off, you’re going to want a decent air fryer

If you’re not sure where to start, we have some suggestions.

This Philips Air Fryer is currently on sale for $239 via Amazon.

Devanti’s Air Fryer is available for $129.90. 

Philips Daily Collection Low Fat Air Fryer is currently 25% off at $179. 

The Maxkon Air Fryer is $129.99.

And lastly, the big mamma of the group Philips Avance Collection Air Fryer XXL is $518.03.

How about the cookie batter?

Now one thing that is missing from this video is a recipe for solid choc chip cookie. It looks like Olivia may have used smaller rounds of cookie batter (possibly bought?) and combined them to make a super cookie. So, if you’re after a quick solution, that may be the best approach.

However, if you would like a killer recipe to make your choc chip cookie from scratch, we can also help with that.

Nigella Lawson has a recipe that makes about 14 regular-sized cookies, so you can use this as a base and amend to whatever proportions work for you and your air fryer.

This recipe simply used unsalted butter, light brown sugar, caster sugar, vanilla extract, an egg, extra egg yolk, flour, bicarbonate of soda and good quality chocolate morsels or chips.

You’ll find that recipe here – just swap out the oven part for the air fryer and see how it turns out. (This may take some trial and error as different recipes may need slightly different settings. But there’s nothing to say you can’t air fry your favourite cookie recipe.

If you want more air fryer recipes, we have plenty more for you here.

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.