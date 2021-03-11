How to Make This Unreal Giant Cookie in an Air Fryer

This week in the TikTokverse, we’ve come across a cooking hack that may just be the weekend treat to end all weekend treats.

As The Kitchn has reported, TikTok user oliviamogan has created quite a stir by sharing a video of her using an air fryer to whip up an “unreal” and mighty large cookie.

In the video, the cookie batter has been spread out on an aluminium-foil-lined air fryer base. Olivia pops the attachment into the air fryer, sets the temperature to 350 degrees F (about 180C), and pops the timer on for 10 minutes.

What emerges is a golden, gooey, oozy, choc-chip-laden, giant cookie. It looks like every dessert-fan’s dream.

Olivia then takes a tub of vanilla ice cream, pops a healthy serving on top of the cookie and takes to the plate of goodness with a spoon.

Tell me this combo with an old fashioned cocktail and a screening of Sleepless in Seattle (or whatever your comfort movie is) isn’t your idea of a perfect night.

How to make the air fryer cookie yourself

First off, you’re going to want a decent air fryer

If you’re not sure where to start, we have some suggestions.

How about the cookie batter?

Now one thing that is missing from this video is a recipe for solid choc chip cookie. It looks like Olivia may have used smaller rounds of cookie batter (possibly bought?) and combined them to make a super cookie. So, if you’re after a quick solution, that may be the best approach.

However, if you would like a killer recipe to make your choc chip cookie from scratch, we can also help with that.

Nigella Lawson has a recipe that makes about 14 regular-sized cookies, so you can use this as a base and amend to whatever proportions work for you and your air fryer.

This recipe simply used unsalted butter, light brown sugar, caster sugar, vanilla extract, an egg, extra egg yolk, flour, bicarbonate of soda and good quality chocolate morsels or chips.

You’ll find that recipe here – just swap out the oven part for the air fryer and see how it turns out. (This may take some trial and error as different recipes may need slightly different settings. But there’s nothing to say you can’t air fry your favourite cookie recipe.

If you want more air fryer recipes, we have plenty more for you here.