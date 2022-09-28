Grab Your Joystick: These Are the Hottest Games to Mention in Your Dating Bio

It’s officially the ‘gamer’ era of dating, pals. Tinder has revealed that according to in-app comparisons between January and August 2022 and January to August 2021, there has been a significant spike in gaming references on dating app bios.

Gaming curiosity saw a considerable jump during the COVID-19 lockdown periods, and it seems that has stuck. According to Tinder, the number of people listing ‘gamer’ as an interest on the dating app has grown 4 times over in the last year. In fact, it’s the 8th most popular interest chosen by Tinder users globally now.

In Australia, specifically, Tinder reports seeing a 200 per cent increase in singles listing ‘gamer’ as an interest in their dating app bios from 2020 to 2022.

If you’re wondering what kind of games Tinder users are especially keen on, however, you may be surprised by some…

The top five games listed in Tinder bios right now

Mario Kart: 50% increase in dating bio mentions in 2021 compared to 2020

Valorant: 366% increase in 2021 compared to 2020, and 110% increase in 2022 compared to 2021

Minecraft: 25% increased in 2021 compared to 2020

Fortnite: 64% increase in bio mentions in 2022 compared to 2021

The Sims: 14% increased in 2021 compared to 2020

Some of these are fairly obvious, right? But are there any that are leaving you with a raised eyebrow?

Moving over to how these games are being used in Tinder dating app bios, we’ve got a few (fairly smooth) examples that certainly caught our attention. Tinder shared the below with us, and they were too good not to pass on as inspiration:

“I’ll let you win on Mario Kart”, or “I’ll beat you at Mario Kart”.

“Previously married (on the Sims)”

“Let’s put our Minecraft beds together”

“Looking for a Fortnite partner”

Finally, if you’re wondering if this interest in gaming is translating into real-life dating scenarios, Tinder reports that per a survey of their users (we’re not sure how many, so keep that in mind), 58 per cent of users have played online games together during a virtual date.