All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in August

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s already been a busy year for new video games and there’s more to look forward to in August.

This month marks the release of the long-awaited Saints Row reboot which is sure to fill the void as we wait the long time before GTA 6 releases. You can also support our Aussie video games industry in August by checking out the adorable Cult of the Lamb.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in August 2022.

What new video games are coming out in August 2022?

Two Point Campus

Release Date: August 9

If you’ve always wanted to run your own university now you can in the very wholesome Two Point Campus.

Two Point Campus allows you to build the university you always dreamed of and then attend it. Your characters can learn at classes, go to parties and partake in all sorts of social events. Who wouldn’t want to relive those glory days of two-minute noodles and all-nighters?

Buy it on: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Switch

Cult of the Lamb

Release Date: August 9

The latest homegrown game out of Australia is a cute little indie titled Cult of the Lamb. As the title suggests you do indeed build a cult while playing as a lamb as you recruit disciples in the name of the stranger who saved you from death.

Cult of the Lamb looks like a delight with its use of 2D animation paired with farming sim elements and dungeon-crawler gameplay. All hail the lamb!

Buy it on: PlayStation | Xbox | Switch | PC

Madden NFL 23

Release Date: August 19

Another month another sports sim. This time we have Madden NFL 23 which allows you to play your way through the history books of American football.

This latest iteration promises ultra-realistic gameplay using the enhanced capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Buy it on: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X/S | Xbox One

Saints Row (2022)

Release Date: August 23

The long-awaited Saints Row reboot is finally making its way to shelves in August.

The reboot will feature the biggest and best Saints Row playground yet, set in the fictional Santa Ileso, a city in the heart of the American Southwest. There you’ll be sucked into a world of crime as warring factions fight for power and you use all the many guns at your disposal to rise to the top.

Buy it on: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | PC

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll be bringing you lists of the best games to buy each month throughout 2022.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in August? Let us know in the comments.