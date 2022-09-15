The Star Wars Titles You Should Watch Before Andor

In less than a week, we’ll be returning to the galaxy far, far away in Andor. The prequel TV series takes place during the formative years of the rebellion, following Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor prior to his appearance in Rogue One.

While executive producer Tony Gilroy has said that you won’t need to have seen any Star Wars content prior to watching Andor, it never hurts to familiarise yourself with certain elements of the franchise. Here to help you along the way, we are.

Here are the Star Wars series and movies you should watch prior to Andor.

Every Star Wars title you should watch before Andor

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Revenge of the Sith is a pivotal chapter in Star Wars lore as it shows the rise of the Galactic Empire and the decimation of the Jedi Order. With the turn of Anakin Skywalker to the dark side, the evil Emperor Palpatine was given the opportunity to seize power and use his clone army to take control.

The acts of evil that the Empire commits here lead to the rise of the rebellion that Cassian Andor joins, so it’s worth watching to see how it all began.

Watch Episode III: Revenge of the Sith on Disney+.

Star Wars Rebels

Andor is confirmed to take place five years prior to the events of Rogue One, which is the same period that Star Wars Rebels takes place in. Both shows also deal with similar subject matter as they follow groups of rebels working to take down the Empire.

It’s suspected that some of the Rebels characters may make an appearance in Andor, so if you have the patience for 4 seasons of an animated show before September 21, this is your show.

Watch all seasons of Star Wars Rebels on Disney+.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One is the most obvious Star Wars story to watch prior to Andor, seeing as it’s the movie in which Deigo Luna’s character is introduced. It will, however, spoil things for where Cassian ends up, so be aware of that if you want to go in without context.

Regardless, Rogue One is widely regarded as one of the best Star Wars movies around as it tells the story of the group of rebels who stole the plans to the Empire’s Death Star. It’s well worth a watch any day of the week, whether it be prior to your Andor viewing or after.

Watch Rogue One on Disney+.

Episode IV: A New Hope

A long time ago, in a galaxy pretty close to here, a new franchise was born and it all began in Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia all became pop culture icons thanks to this film and even 40+ years later, it still holds up.

The events of A New Hope wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of Cassian Andor and his crew. If you want to see the results of their work, then Episode IV is the movie to watch – plus, it’s the classic Star Wars movie, so you can’t go wrong.

Watch Episode IV: A New Hope on Disney+.

Andor drops its first three episodes on September 21 on Disney+, giving you one more weekend for a solid Star Wars binge-watch.

May the force be with you!