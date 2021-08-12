Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Specs, Release Date and Australian Prices

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Watch 4 range has finally been unveiled and, as we expected, it has well and truly upped the ante in the smartwatch game.

Galaxy Watch 4 VS Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range includes two models — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Both watches are thinner and more sleek than previous models, and will have the same experience under the hood. So the major difference here is the design itself, which comes down to personal preference.

The Galaxy Watch 4 features a modern and minimalist design, while the Classic version has a more timeless look with a rotating bezel and a design that more closely resembles a non-smartwatch.

As you’d expect, both models are highly customisable, so you can get the look that suits your personality.

Design

The Galaxy Watch 4 features two watch face sizes — 40mm and 44mm — and will be available in four different colour ways: black, silver, green and pink gold.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in 42mm and 46mm sizes and will be released in a sophisticated black or silver colour to match the timeless style of the design.

Specs

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range has beefed up the specs from previous models. Key specs include:

5nm processor

20% faster CPU

50% faster RAM

10x improved GPU

A higher resolution display

Extended 16gb memory

Up to 40 hours battery life

Wear OS 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the first devices to be fitted with the Wear OS 3 operating system.

Wear OS 3 is the biggest update Samsung has released to date, with new apps, extended battery life and new features to all be rolled out.

However, it’s worth noting that only two of the pre-existing Wear smartwatches will receive the update next year, so nabbing a Galaxy Watch 4 is your best bet if you’re keen to try it out.

Improved Health Functionality

The major talking point for the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range is the huge improvements to its health functionality. Thanks to leaks and speculation, we were already pretty sure we’d see a body fat scanner built-in to the Watch 4, but that’s just one of many new features Samsung has introduced.

BioActive Sensor

Samsung has introduced its new BioActive Sensor in the Watch 4 range, which combines three health sensors for a more well-rounded, holistic look at your health.

The watch is fitted with an optical heart rate sensor, electrical heart rate sensor and a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor to check your heart rate, body fat percentage and body composition.

Despite being jam-packed with new technology, Samsung asserts that the sensor is small and ultra-compact without impacting its accuracy.

Body Composition Analysis Tool

If that wasn’t enough, the watch is also fitted with a body composition analysis tool, which analyses skeletal muscle, fat mass, body fat, BMI and body water levels, all with the tap of a finger.

You can access these functions with a two-finger tap on your wrist, and in just 15 seconds the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will analyse 2,400 data points to give you a comprehensive look at your health with up to 98% accuracy.

Smart Tracking

Thanks to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, we’re all spending more time exercising at home than ever before. And thankfully, Samsung has realised this and has made it easier to access fitness routines, workout classes and group challenges from your watch.

You’ll be able to pair your watch with your Samsung Smart TV to do at-home workouts on the big screen. Additionally, Samsung has launched a new content partnership to expand its workout library, so you know you’ll never get bored of the same aerobics routine.

While you’re working out, your heart rate and calorie count will be displayed on your watch screen so you know exactly how much you’ve burned (if you couldn’t already feel it).

Sleep Management

And with all of that exercise, you’re probably going to want to catch some Zs, so Samsung has enhanced its sleep management software to give you more insight to your sleeping habits than ever before.

New features include snoring detection, blood oxygen tracking, a sleep score, and insight messages to help you actually decode what all of this means for your health.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Release Date

The Galaxy Watch 4 range was officially unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event and will hit shelves in Australia on September 10, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Price

Australian pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range is as follows:

Galaxy Watch 4:

Small (40mm) Bluetooth – $399

Large (44mm) Bluetooth – $449

Small (40mm) LTE – $499

Large (44mm) LTE – $549

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic:

Small (42mm) Bluetooth – $549

Large (46mm) Bluetooth – $599

Small (42mm) LTE – $649

Large (46mm) LTE – $699