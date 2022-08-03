3 Things To Look For When Investing In A Home Printer

This article is sponsored by HP.

While it may seem like everything over the last few years has gone digital, the need for some good, old-fashioned hard-copy paper will never truly disappear. That’s why a reliable printer is the backbone of every home office.

According to stats gathered by Decibel Research, 65% of Australians print at home at least once a week, at an average of 2.4 times a week. On top of this, 74% of Australian full-time workers print at home at least once a week, and educational materials make up one-third of all printed materials. *

Whether printing out critical legal documents, study notes or even last-minute gift cards bought for a birthday party happening in two hours, it’s clear that having a printer on hand that’ll cater in your hour of need can be a true God-send. After all, there’s nothing more annoying than getting up a queue for the printer in a large office during a lunch break.

So, if you are in the market for a new printer, here’s what you should consider before investing.

Wireless Connectivity

This one should be a given. Seamless WIFI or Bluetooth connectivity to any device — whether a phone, laptop or tablet — is a must for any modern printer and worker looking to do things efficiently.

Seriously, who wants more cables clumping up their otherwise tidy home office space? Given the pandemic allowed us to work from our couches, kitchen tables and sometimes (if you’re sneaky) the bed, you’ll want a printer that’ll remove the need to get up entirely.

While you’ll need to fetch your papers, you’ll be able to save some precious sitting time.

Versatility

If your household is using a printer, you’ll want something that caters to various needs. After all, a full-time medical student and a graphic designer living in the same quarter will probably use hard copy papers for different reasons.

A printer that’s as good at speedily pumping out long, word-heavy documents as it is brightly coloured, sharp design work will likely cover many needs across the spectrum. A device like HP’s ENVY Inspire was built with this kind of versatility in mind. Features like a sustainably-minded Instant Ink subscription service, photo printing capabilities and a Smart App to scan a range of documents, makes it easy to use for all kinds of tasks.

On top of this, considering the size of a printer and how much real estate it’ll take up in a home office is also important from an efficiency point of view.

Sustainability

It’s always important to assess the potential environmental impact of a new domestic device. Looking out for a printer that doesn’t guzzle ink and plays well with recyclable paper is an excellent place to start from an environmental perspective. It’d also be a bonus if the printer itself is made from recyclable or environmentally friendly materials if you’re willing to go the extra step.

Overall, giving this sort of thing some real thought before diving into a purchase will save money in the long run. After all, buying a device to use for tasks it was never built for will only end in frustration and wastage – which is what we’re all looking to avoid during the hustle and bustle of the work day.

READ MORE How Much Are Cheap Printers Really Costing You?

It’s time. Make life easier by levelling up your home office with a new printer. You’ll thank future you when you avoid the panic of needing a last-minute hard copy document printed!

*Research house: Decibel Research. Dates in field: 22/03/2022 – 28/03/2022.