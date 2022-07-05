These Are the Best Replacements for TweetDeck on Mac

As of July 1, the TweetDeck for Mac app has been discontinued. First released in 2008 by independent developer Iain Dodsworth (and acquired by Twitter in 2011), the app has a loyal following of users on Mac. For them, this stings.

TweetDeck was known for its multi-column layout, its live tweets, and its fast alerts. It was a simple app, but it did things really well. If you’re mourning the loss, here are some other options to try.

Screenshot: Tweeten

You can think of Tweeten as a spiritual successor to TweetDeck. The app is based on TweetDeck, and for a change, is in active development. TweetDeck users will feel right at home with a customisable multi-column layout and powerful notification features.

Just like TweetDeck, Tweeten is blazing fast, both at refreshing feeds, and scrolling through them. TweetDeck’s keyboard shortcuts carry over, too, and you have access to features like GIF search, scheduled tweet, and activity tracking. Tweeten is available as an app for Mac and Windows, plus, there’s a Chrome extension.

Turn TweetDeck’s website into an app

TweetDeck isn’t completely dead yet — Twitter will still run the website. We know, we know; the website isn’t nearly as fast and capable as the app. Plus, it gets lost among all your browser tabs.

If you don’t like using the website in the browser, you can try turning TweetDeck into its own app, though — there are various ways to do this. Browsers like Chrome and Edge support this feature (from the three-dotted Menu button, go to More > More Tools > Create Shortcut). You can also use free-standing apps like Fluid or Unite.

Screenshot: Khamosh Pathak

Tweetbot ($US9.99 ($14)) is one of the best Twitter clients for Mac. It’s designed well, it’s fast, it is customisable, and it has a multi-column layout just like TweetDeck. Mouse over to the bottom-right corner and you’ll see a blue floating icon. Drag the button to the right, and you have a new column you can customise.