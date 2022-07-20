She Said: A Look at the Movie About the Women Who Brought Harvey Weinstein to Justice

The story of two investigative journalists who brought on the exposure of Harvey Weinstein is hitting the big screen in 2022 with the arrival of Maria Schrader’s movie, She Said. The film, which is adapted from the book by Pulitzer winners Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, zooms in on their journey while investigating Weinstein’s history of abuse in Hollywood, along with the resulting growth of the #MeToo movement (a term coined by activist Tarana Burke).

If you’re interested in learning more about this film, which is predicted to turn heads, here’s your guide to She Said.

What is the She Said movie about?

As mentioned, it’s the story of Kantor and Twohey’s investigation into the culture of buried assaults in Hollywood and Weinstein’s eventual exposure. The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America limited series, The Big Sick) star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation–a story that helped propel the #Metoo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

Who is in the cast?

As we just touched on, the cast of She Said is pretty stacked. The phenomenal Carey Mulligan stars as Megan Twohey and Zoe Kazan stars as Jodi Kantor. Joining them is Patricia Clarkson as Rebecca Corbett, Andre Braugher as Dean Baquet, Samantha Morton as Zelda Perkins, Keilly McQuail as the voice of Rose McGowan, and Maren Lord as Molly Corbett – among others.

Maria Schrader is directing this powerful film.

Can I see a trailer for She Said?

Yes, you certainly can. It’s a moving glimpse at a hugely emotional story filled with brave women fighting for change. Watch the first official trailer for She Said below.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, Harvey Weinstein will be portrayed in some way (at least by voice).

When is the release date for She Said?

The current Australian release date for She Said is set for November 17, 2022.

Where can I find the book?

While you wait, you can find the She Said book from all major bookstores across Australia. (Shop it here.) You can also read the original reporting from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on Weinstein in the New York Times here.

We’ll update this piece with more updates as they become available. But for now, know that She Said is already being earmarked as potentially one of the best movies to drop in 2022.