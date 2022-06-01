Everyone Is Showing Up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Here’s How You Can Watch From Your Couch

2022 is a momentous year for our regent Queen Elizabeth II as she enters her Platinum Jubilee. The event marks Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary as Queen and she will be the first British monarch to reach this milestone. Naturally, that means one hell of a celebration is happening over in the UK, but there’s still a way for us to tune into the Platinum Jubilee from Australia.

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee takes place over a whole weekend from June 2nd until June 5th.

What events are happening?

There are a number of events happening over the weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Some of these include:

Trooping the Colour: a parade featuring the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, more than 1200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division, hundreds of Army musicians and around 240 horses. A gun salute and fly past will also happen and the royal family will make a balcony appearance.

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee in Australia

There are a few ways Aussies can tune into the festivities from home.

Channel 7 and 7plus will be the free-to-air home for many of the events.

The Platinum Party will air at 7 pm on Sunday, June 7 and the Trooping the Colour will air on Thursday, June 2 from 8:30 pm, both on Channel 7.

Seven is also the home of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration, which is a tribute to the monarch featuring star-studded guests like Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.

If you’d prefer to stream the events at your own leisure, BritBox will be home to the Trooping of the Colour, Platinum Party at the Palace and the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II special over the weekend.

Following the Platinum Jubilee, we all have the Queen’s birthday (and a public holiday) to look forward to in June. No, it’s not her real birthday, but there’s a reason for that.