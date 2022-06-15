Every Major Streaming Service That Offers a Student Discount

If you’re a uni student, two things are likely to be true: You probably love consuming streaming media, and you’re probably broke. But if you need to cut back your entertainment budget, there might be a way to do it without cancelling one of your streaming subscriptions — a handful of major services offer discounts to uni students, and all you need to get them is to verify your status using your .edu email address.

These deals won’t last forever, so make sure to check out your options while you’re still eligible.

Spotify: Normally $11.99 per month, you can get Spotify Premium at a heavily discounted rate of $5.99 per month if you sign up for their student discount. You’re allowed to renew your student subscription every twelve months, for a maximum of three additional twelve-month periods. Additionally, you can get a free month-long trial before you begin paying the student price.

Disney+: Through UNiDAYS you can get a 15% student discount rate on an annual Disney+ subscription. That’ll take you to around $10.19 for a monthly subscription.

Apple Music and Apple TV+: An Apple TV+ subscription is included for free when you sign up for the Apple Music student subscription. You can pay this discounted rate for up to 48 months after you’ve verified your student status.

YouTube Premium: Normally $14 per month, you can get a subscription to YouTube Music for $8.99 if you sign up with their student discount. Included in the plan are the ability to watch unlimited videos uninterrupted by ads, download videos to your phone/laptop, and an ad-free subscription to YouTube Music. You’ll be eligible for this price for up to 4 years, and you’ll be required to re-verify your eligibility every year.

Audible: With UNiDAYS, you can get a monthly student Audible subscription for $11.45. That’s quite the discount from the usual $16.45 monthly subscription.