WeWordle Is the Multiplayer Wordle That Is Currently Stressing Me Out

If you’re the competitive type and simply texting your dad and friend group your Wordle score first thing in the morning isn’t doing it for you, you can try the newest iteration in the Wordle copycat universe: WeWordle. WeWordle lets you compete with others online — reminiscent of the olden days of Words with Friends, except with the added stressor of a super short time limit of fifteen seconds per turn.

Another Wordle knockoff?

There have been many Wordle knockoffs or homages, some more amazing than others, and really, it’s all a matter of taste. There’s Worldle for people whose middle schools taught geography (good for you), Quordle if you’re too good for Wordle, Taylordle if you think Taylor Swift deserves her doctorate, and my personal favourite, Bardle, the Shakespeare one.

Like regular Wordle, you have six tries total to guess a five-letter word. Also the same: If you guess a correct letter and placement, it turns green; if you guess a correct letter in the wrong spot, it’s yellow; and if you guess a wrong letter, it’s grey.

What’s different is that in this variation, you take turns with your opponent, so you only get three guesses — and you can see what they guess and use their knowledge. You win, you lose, or you forfeit by giving up or running out of time.

Pros and cons of WeWordle

The major pros of WeWordle are that, for true Wordle addicts, you can play again and again against random opponents. You can also send links to a friend or partner to play together. This is kind of like when you yell, “GO!” at your significant other and play Wordle at the same time on your independent phones except you’re playing on the same board with the same game.

What some might see as either a pro or con is that, because you’re working on the same puzzle, when one person unlocks a letter, you can use that information on your next turn. This can feel collaborative, or it might make you feel pressured to get the right answer in one turn so your own success can’t be used against you.

The major con of this game, to me, is the time limit. I play Wordle either really quickly or really slowly with no in-between. If I don’t get it within my morning coffee time, I can go hours before getting it, pondering unusual vowel combos on my dog walk or while dropping the kids at school. With regular Wordle, I almost never lose.

But in WeWordle, fifteen seconds is not enough time for me, and the timer ticking in front of me does something to my brain to make it stop working completely. Letters do not combine. Thoughts do not occur. I suck at WeWordle and, like any burned-out gifted and talented elder millennial, I don’t like what I can’t win and therefore, vow to never play WeWordle again — except one more time really quickly to see if I can win this time.

Nope, I lost. I hate it.