Grace and Frankie Say Goodbye: Grab Your Tissues, the Final Episodes Are Coming

Fans of the absolutely delightful Netflix series Grace and Frankie will be happy to hear that season 7 is very nearly here. Netflix decided to treat us to a small dose of joy in the shape of a partial season release a good few months ago, but the full season is about to hit screens.

Much like many of our best-loved shows and highly-anticipated films, Grace and Frankie‘s production schedule for its final season was significantly delayed due to COVID-19. Four of 16 episodes had been completed when the series was put on pause in March 2020.

Netflix decided to drop those first four episodes from season 7 of Grace and Frankie as a little gift to ever-patient fans (me).

Series leads (and total legends) Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announced the news with a sweet little clip filled with banter and ridiculousness.

Grace and Frankie fans, we have something special for you — four new episodes from Season 7 are now streaming! And more episodes are on the way! pic.twitter.com/XYPZuvyI9A — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2021

What is Grace and Frankie, anyway?

If you’re new to Grace and Frankie, the show covers the story of two senior ladies who couldn’t be less similar but are brought together when their husbands leave them for each other.

The pair, Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin), build a rich and loyal friendship and the series follows their attempts to navigate singledom later in life – along with starting a sexual health business, working through their relationships with their exes, and managing their chaotic families.

It is one of the most heartwarming series around right now, and you can catch all seasons on Netflix.

"Lily and I have been buoyed by the heartfelt appreciation from our older fans who’ve told us they felt seen on the small screen in ways they had not experienced before." 🤍 A message from Jane's blog https://t.co/pxTrBz8oKc pic.twitter.com/COyHsg28Me — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) April 25, 2022

Grace and Frankie season 7 release date

It’s been a long few months, but as of April 29, 2022, Netflix Australia will officially be releasing the remainder of Grace and Frankie season 7.

Do we have a trailer?

We sure do. You can check out the season 7B trailer for Grace and Frankie below. It’s something of a love letter to the past 7 years and all the adventures along the way.

Netflix has also released a series of photos from the final episodes, and we’re already feeling emotional over here.

The first look at our final chapter. pic.twitter.com/WwB5tVRdsq — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) April 4, 2022

This article has been updated with the latest details on Grace and Frankie season 7.