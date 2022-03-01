Level Up Your Life

Hot Heads: What Is the Anger Test and How Does It Work?

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 2 hours ago: March 1, 2022 at 5:17 pm -
Filed to:emotions
Healthmental healthmoodtiktok
Hot Heads: What Is the Anger Test and How Does It Work?
Credit: Marvel/Disney

TikTok has brought the internet’s attention to something called the Multidimensional Anger Test which measures your “susceptibility to anger,” or your tendency to rage out in different kinds of situations.

The trend has picked up, well… steam on TikTok as loads of folks are learning from the anger test that their ability to manage their emotions in certain circumstances is less than ideal.

If you’re worried that may be you, here’s a look at the anger test and what it entails.

How does the Multidimensional Anger Test work?

In a nutshell, the test is will ask you to rank your level of agreement with certain statements like “Even if I am angry, I try to talk about tense situations with people without letting them know I am angry” or “I get angry when I have to work with incompetent people”.

Your responses will give you a rating in six different areas: Anger Arousal, Anger Spectrum, Hostile Outlook, External Anger and Internal Anger. It will then give you a total score and compare your results with the average person.

The website writes:

Drawing on the work of Dr. Judith M. Siegel, this test maps your experience of anger along multiple empirical dimensions. Analyses of Siegel’s work have found the test to have good psychometric properties in the form of high validity and test-retest reliability. Consequently, the test is frequently used for research purposes and in clinical settings, where it has been shown to be relevant, not just to a person’s anger, but to their physical health and stress responses as well.

While we can’t say how accurate these findings are, we can tell you Dr. Siegel’s study in this space looks at the social and physical consequences of anger and how the different dimensions of anger (like frequency, duration and magnitude) each have a significant impact.

It’s fairly interesting to consider. And if a TikTok trend is highlighting to you that maybe your anger isn’t serving you or your relationships right now, perhaps it’s something you should be spending some time working on. You can take the anger test here, if you’re curious.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.